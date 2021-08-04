The discoveries of Pegasus Spyware are a warning tale

As cyber security technology becomes more powerful, so has the technology used to hack phones, computers and other devices. When this technology falls into the wrong hands for example, a totalitarian government can be exploited to create a nightmare scenario for millions of people. Unfortunately, such a scenario occurred recently in many countries using Pegasus, a spyware technology created by the Israeli company NSO Group.

The company states that its technology is supposed to be aimed at prevention crime and terrorism. The NSO has claimed that closely scrutinize the human rights behavior to which its technology gives, but of recent tidings denies this claim.

Mexico, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Saudi Arabia, among many other unstable and oppressive governments, have purchased the technology. Reports indicate they used or attempted to use Pegasus to spy on devices belonging to human rights activists, opposition politicians, government leaders and journalists around the world.

Authoritarian governments should not have access to spyware like Pegasus. This is extremely dangerous for the citizens of those countries as well as the world at large.

The idea that Saudi Arabia, with its abysmal human rights record, could have access to technology that could be used to easily monitor activists and dissidents is troubling. Especially with the rumors that NSO technology was used by the government of Saudi Arabia after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Khashoggi’s wife, Hanan Elatr, is said to have had him targeted phone for whole months before and after his murder.

The NSO has denied this claim in a statements, and Saudi Arabia called the allegations of targeting critics with spyware as well No base. But when have authoritarian regimes, like Saudi Arabia, ever mastered their abuses of freedom and human rights?

What makes Pegasus so different from other spyware of this type is that it uses the program zero-click method.

This means that Pegasus can hack a device without having to be activated by user exploitation in the first place; no need to click links or download files. Pegasus has been successful on both Android and Apple devices, though Apples has been known for years as the best security.

When a device is hacked, it can access text, photo, video and email messages. It can also activate the user’s microphone and camera record content.

As a strong and democratic US ally in the Middle East, Israel has taken steps to rectify the Pegasus situation by creating a commission to Assess Claims of Inappropriate Spyware Use This commission, composed of government representatives, will determine whether the policy should be developed to address the export of cyber products beyond what already exists in international law. This is a step in the right direction towards more accountability when it comes to companies and governments to which they sell spyware.

The Israeli government monitors and authorizes, on a case-by-case basis, the export of dangerous products such as spyware to foreign governments, according to the Israeli defense minister. Benny Gantz. The global community, especially those countries whose citizens have been hacked by Pegasus, will be watching the outcome of this commission closely.

Such incidents should remind Americans of some important concepts to consider. First of all: technology is being armed by authoritarian governments to attack Western values, such as private ones, on which the US was originally founded.

The use of Pegasus for malicious surveillance purposes is an example of the rise of digital authoritarianism, or the use of the Internet or digital technologies for it. undermine civil liberties.

While NSO pretends Pegasus has never been used by Americans, how can an American believe this when current technology has the power to turn on microphones and cameras per se? This puts pressure on private sector technology companies like Apple and Microsoft to protect customers by creating more privacy protections in their products.

As more information about Pegasus is revealed, it will be very important to see how the NSO, the Israeli government and others react to developments in the situation. As spyware like Pegasus becomes more advanced, these events may set precedents for future incidents in democratic countries.

