With only 40% support, Israelis still think 2 states are the best option – poll

Only 40% of Israelis support a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, although it remains the most popular choice, according to a poll conducted by the Institute for Israeli Democracy.

Previous IDI polls on the issue have shown that Israeli support for the two countries has fluctuated sharply over the past 28 years since the signing of the 1993 Oslo Accords in Washington.

Past polls by IDI show that support for a two-state resolution peaked at 70% in 2007 during the Annapolis peace process mediated by former President George W. Bush between former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and the President of the Authority. Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas.

It was at its lowest point in 1995 with only 36.9% support, based on IDI data.

From July 27 to 29, the IDI surveyed 750 Israelis over the age of 18 by telephone and online, including 151 Arabic speakers. The margin of error is 3.59% for the poll on a range of topics, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Participants were asked whether they would support a “two-state solution with the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip”.

Israeli-Arabs were more likely to support a two-state resolution than their Jewish peers.

Of the 39.7% who said they accepted such a solution to the conflict, 33.8% were Jewish Israelis and 68.8% were Israeli-Arabs.

This response was reversed when it came to the 48% of Israelis who opposed it, of whom 53.6% were Jews and 20.5% Arabs.

The poll was conducted in the absence of any peace process, with the United States and Israel seemingly preferring to maintain the status quo at the moment.

According to the IDI poll, of the 37.1% of Israelis who support maintaining the status quo, 41.5% were Jewish-Israelis and 15.4% were Israeli-Arabs.

Similarly, Israeli-Arabs were more likely to oppose the status quo, with 69.5% considering it unacceptable compared to 37.2% of Israeli Jews considering it acceptable. Overall, 42.6% of respondents did not approve of the status quo.

The least popular option was an idea with a state. Participants were asked whether they would support a “solution with a state that includes Israeli and Palestinian territories in which Israelis and Palestinians are treated as equal citizens,” implying a country that was not intended to be an ethnic nationalist democracy either. neither for the Israelis nor for the Palestinians. .

That idea received only 21.1% support among Israelis and 64.2% opposition. About 71.1% of Israeli Jews considered an idea of ​​a state unacceptable, and only 14.1% considered it acceptable.

The majority of Israeli Arabs favored him, with 56.1% supporting him, compared to 29.5% rejecting him.

The poll was conducted as part of the Israel Voice Index published by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.

IDI researcher Or Anabi explained that while there is a decline in support for the two-state solution, it is difficult to look at it comparatively over time because IDI often asks the question in different ways, which affects the results.

It is also possible that the lack of support is related to the lack of a peace process, Anabi explained.

People react differently to concrete events compared to theoretical ones, he said. Initial polls showed low support for the withdrawal from Sinai, Anabi said, but the moment former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat landed in Israel, attitudes changed.