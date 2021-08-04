White House Press Secretary to Speak at the William & Marys Opening Call

by Erin Zagursky



This year and last students invited to participate

White House Press Secretary and William & Mary Jen Psaki ’00 alumni will speak at the University’s 2021 Opening Ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 1 at 5:15 p.m. at Wren Yard.

The annual tradition serves to welcome the youngest W&M students on campus. Because last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19, this year’s ceremony will personally celebrate not only incoming students, but also all students who joined the university community in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Both groups of students are invited to attend the event, including the traditional walk through the Wren Building at its conclusion.

“This is such an important moment for our community,” said President Katherine A. Rowe. “Students and alumni appreciate it. The staff and faculty experienced it first hand, this summer. Thanks to our commitment to the health and safety of the W&M community, we will gather to celebrate the opening of the academic year.

“As White House press secretary during 2021, Jen Psaki has had to navigate a unique set of circumstances under the pandemic. She has used all of her William & Mary skills to communicate the president’s decisions and vision to the country. We we are honored to return to Alma Mater and look forward to hearing her message to the students as we begin a new year together in person. ”

Psaki, who graduated twice in English and sociology at W&M, took on her current role in January 2021 when US President Joe Biden took office and she oversaw the Biden-Harris transition confirmation team. During the Obama-Biden administration she served as deputy White House press secretary and deputy director of communications. Other senior roles during that administration included terms as director of communications at the White House and State Department spokesman under then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

She is a veteran of three presidential campaigns. Psaki served as deputy press secretary in the John Kerry campaign in 2004, as travel press secretary in 2008, and later as travel press secretary and senior adviser in 2012 during the Obama-Biden campaigns. Psaki has also served as spokesman for the Congressional Democratic Campaign Committee and as director of communications with former Congressman Joe Crowley.

Prior to joining the Biden-Harris Crossing Team, she was Vice President of Communications and Strategy at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a contributor to CNN.

While a student at W&M, Psaki was a member of the Chi Omega swimming and soccer team. She also served as a campus tour guide and receptionist. Psaki has remained closely associated with her alma mater since graduation. She appeared on the cover of spring 2021 W&M Alumni Magazine and recently threw the first field at Nationals Park for M&M Day on July 18th.

In addition to the opening Call address, Psaki will meet with small groups of faculty and students on the day of her visit.