No evidence was found for unmarked graves in connection with the Shubenacadie Residential School

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

The team of researchers looking for evidence of unmarked graves at the former Shubenacadie Residential School in Shubenacadie, NS, has completed its search without finding graves associated with the institution.

A statement from Sipekne’katik First Nation on Wednesday said that while crews found evidence of unmarked graves, those graves predate the residential school period for about 100 years and are linked to former landowners.

“As we said at the beginning, our best hope would be not to find evidence of graves as we continue to face the effects of the residential school system in our communities,” Chief Mike Sack said in a press release.

“We know people need closure and healing. We want our community and all the people of Mi’kmaq to know that we will reopen the search at any time if there is information that can provide further insight.”

The search in Shubenacadie came after the news of the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in other residential schools in Canada.

Crews on site used ground-penetrating radar and aerial laser scanning to study the property where the institute was located, as well as the surrounding farmland. The research was led by an archaeologist from St Mary’s University and a mikmakethnologist and curator from the Museum of Natural History in Nova Scotia. GROUP posted a video explaining the process.

The Shubenacadie Residential School operated from 1929 to 1967, and the building burned down years later. A plastic factory is now on the site where the school once was.

National Center for Truth and Reconciliation lists the names of 16 children who died while in the institution and community members have said they fear the children will be buried on site.

Sipekne’katik First Nation encourages anyone with information to contact the group office.

Support is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools, and those encouraged by these reports.

An Indian Residential School Crisis National Line has been established to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the national 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.

