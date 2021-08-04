An ancient Babylonian table is rewriting the history of mathematics

Hidden away in a seemingly forgotten corner of the Istanbul Archaeological Museum, Daniel Mansfield found what could solve one of the greatest questions of ancient mathematics.

First exhumed in 1894 from what is now Baghdad, the broken circular plate in the center with small perpendicular holes beyond it feared it had been lost from antiquity. But in 2018, a picture of the tablet appeared in Mansfields inbox.

Mansfield, a senior math professor at the University of New South Wales Sydney, had suspected the tablet was real. He came across the notes of his excavation and started hunting. Word spread of what he was looking for, and then came the email. He knew what he had to do: travel to Turkey and explore it in museums.

Hidden within this tile is not only the oldest known representation of applied geometry, but a new ancient meaning of triangles. It can rewrite what we know about the history of mathematics, Mansfield argues.

THESE discovery were published Wednesday in the magazine Basics of Science.

It was generally thought that trigonometry a subset of geometry and what appears in the table in a crude sense was developed by the ancient Greeks like the Pythagorean philosopher. However, tablet analysis suggests that it was created 1,000 years before Pythagoras was born.

Babylonian mathematics, which already holds a famous place in the pantheon of ancient mathematics, may have been more sophisticated than historians have credited.

The way we understand trigonometry comes from the ancient Greek astronomers, says Mansfield Conversely. I like to think of the Babylonian meaning of right triangles as an unexpected preparation, which is actually an independent story because the Babylonians did not use it to measure the stars, they were using it to measure the earth.

Mansfield observes the tablet. University of New South Wales Sydney

What you need to know first Mansfield is no stranger to a pair of white gloves and pursues his mathematical curiosity.

Years before the discovery of this last tablet, called Si.427, Mansfield was hot on the trail of another ancient Babylonian document: Plimpton 322. While the location of this artifact was known (his determined at Columbia University) his real purpose it was not.

Like Si.427, which dates from around 1900 to 1600 BC, Plimpton 322 is shrouded in geometric riddles that academics have tried to decipher for years. While the theory in force was that these notes were a kind of teacher cheating code for the problems of Babylonian homework, Mansfield and colleagues were not convinced.

In one Letter 2017, Mansfield and colleagues propose that Plimpton 322 may be a kind of proto-trigonometric table of values ​​suggesting that it precedes the development of trigonometry as we know it today.

A modern analogy meant that it contained a mixture of elementary school problems along with unresolved mathematics assumptions, Mansfield writes in the new paper.

What’s new Now, Mansfield argues that the discovery of Si.427 may confirm his opinion Plimpton 322.

Essentially, Si.427 is argued to be a case study of how this proto-trig can be used in practice.

Si.427 is what is known as a cadastral document. These are used to document the boundaries of land ownership. There are other recorded examples, but Mansfield argues that this tablet is the oldest known example from the Old Babylonian period, a range stretching from 1900 BC to 1600 BC. On the tablet are the legal and geometric details for a field that was split after part of it was sold.

This research suggests that Plimpton 322 was used similarly: It could have been a geodesic cheat sheet, instead of a teacher. His potential Plimpton 322 was theoretical solution practical problems that a surveyor using Si.427 may have encountered.

This is a discovery that has come a long way from our mathematical culture, says Mansfield. It looks young and fresh to us, even though it is almost 4,000 years old.

Using the principles of right triangles and perpendicular lines, ancient surveyors could divide the land evenly to avoid disagreement with neighbors. University of New South Wales Sydney

Why it matters While these tiles are what you can easily pass on display in a museum, Mansfield said this discovery could actually have a major implication for the way we understand these ancient mathematics.

Namely, it means that mathematicians were working with the so-called Pythagorean triplets (triplets of numbers that complete the infamous equation a ^ 2 + b. 2 = c ^ 2) long before Pythagoras himself was born.

It also helps answer a slightly less academic question: How do you evenly divide the disputed land?

How far would you go to answer a question? For Mansfield, the answer is half the world. University of New South Wales Sydney

This is from a period when land is starting to become private, people started thinking about land in relation to my land and your land, wanting to set a proper boundary to have positive neighborly relations, Mansfield explains in a statement.

And that’s what this tablet says right away. It’s an area that is being divided and new frontiers are being made.

How does it work? As for how the triangles sketched in clay translate into farmer fields, everything comes down to perpendicular lines.

Basically, the surveyors would select two Pythagorean triangles (which were essentially right triangles) and extend the boundary line of the resulting rectangle with eyes to create true perpendicular lines that spread across the field.

This proves that our Babylonian surveyor had a strong theoretical understanding of the geometry of rectangles and right triangles and used it to solve practical problems, Mansfield says in the video.

The extension of the boundary of these triangles allowed the surveyor to create highly straight lines without measuring or paving them in advance. University of New South Wales Sydney

There are also cases of resizing these triangles to better fit the physical shape of the field in question, which geodesists would like to do by referring to a table of induced values ​​like Plimpton 322, the study suggests. This chart would be a comprehensive list of Pythagorean triplets and the steps for resizing them.

What to expect next This discovery may have highlighted an ancient mathematical mystery, there is still more to it than it came from, says Mansfield.

Ancient mathematics is not as sophisticated as modern mathematics, he says. But sometimes you want simple answers instead of sophisticated ones.

He’s not just talking about how math students want their exams to be. The advantage of a simple approach is its speed, and Mansfield wants to examine whether or not this approach has real-world applications.

This approach can be useful in computer graphics or in any application where speed is more important than accuracy, he says.