Olympic runner Kristina Timanovskaya lands in Austria after refusing to fly back to Belarus





The 24-year-old athlete would compete in the women’s 200m at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but instead said team officials tried to force him back to Belarus against her wishes after she criticized the sports authorities. Her drama-filled state has dominated world headlines around the Games, and while her comments were not overtly political, her case has raised fears for the safety of those speaking out against Belarusian officials.

Timanovskaya was spotted arriving at Tokyo’s Narita Airport on Wednesday morning with luggage and wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt. She later boarded the Austrian Airlines OS52 flight, which took off at 11 a.m. local time.

The flight landed at Vienna International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, live footage showed to Reuters.

The flight slightly changed course over western Russia and avoided Belarusian airspace. Many European airlines have been diverted to avoid the country’s airspace since Belarus shot down a plane carrying an opposition blogger and his girlfriend in May.

The Belarusian athlete is expected to move to Warsaw, Poland, where she was offered accommodation and a humanitarian visa by the country’s Prime Minister. Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told CNN on Wednesday that Timanovskaya’s husband, Arseniy Zdanevich – who left Belarus and entered Ukraine on Monday – had also applied for a humanitarian visa and that “Poland granted him a visa. such “. Przydacz said in a tweet that Timanovskaya “was being taken care of by the Polish diplomatic service” but “due to security considerations we do not disclose flight details”. In an Instagram post, Timanovskaya said team officials had made her pack her things, saying she was splitting from the Olympic team and returning to Minsk. She was taken to Haneda Airport on Sunday but refused to board the flight from Japan saying she feared for her safety and would be jailed at her home country. Timanovskaya said she had been threatened by team officials to oppose a decision to include her in the 4x400m relay – an event in which she had not previously competed – without her consent. She said her coaches did not tell her who had made the decision to send her home. Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Timanovskaya said she was upset that she was denied her chance to be at the Olympics. “I was ready for the Games, especially for the 200 meters. They took away my dream of playing in the Olympics. They took this chance from me,” she said. International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said Wednesday that the IOC would set up a “disciplinary commission” to verify the facts of the case and as part of this would hear from national head coach Yuri Moisevich and Belarusian sports official Artur Shumak. Adams also said that the National Olympic Committee of Belarus had submitted a written report on the situation. On Tuesday, the IOC launched a formal investigation into the incident. Belarus’ NOC said Timanovskaya withdrew from the Games because of “her emotional and psychological condition”. However, Timanovskaya refutes that claim , saying that no doctor had examined her and that she had no health problems or mental problems. Timanovskaya told CNN she realized she might be in danger when she called her grandmother before being joined at the airport by team officials. “She said I should not go back to Belarus because it was not safe for me there. She said they were saying bad things about me on (state) television: That I was sick; that I had psychological problems,” Timanovskaya said. “My parents realized that if they said such things about me on TV, I would most likely not return to my home in Belarus … I do not know where they would take me. Maybe to prison, or perhaps, most likely, in a psychological hospital. “ At the airport, Timanovskaya said she used a translation app on her phone to write that she needed help and showed it to a Japanese police officer. Although her Instagram post was not explicitly political, Belarusian athletes have faced retaliation, been banned and expelled by national teams for criticizing the ongoing government mass protest last year against strong president Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the Eastern European country since 1994. Thousands of people were arrested in the protests, which were brutally suppressed by the authorities amid widespread reports of abuse and torture As Timanovskaya’s case unfolded, a Belarusian the activist was found dead in a park on Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Vitaliy Shishov was the head of the Kiev-based Belarussian House in Ukraine (BDU) organization, which helps Belarusians fleeing persecution. The activist was found hanging in a wooded area of ​​a park near his home. Ukrainian police opened a criminal case and said they would investigate whether Shishov’s death was a suicide or “premeditated murder that would look like suicide”. What else about Timanovskaya? It is not clear where Timanovskaya will end up, but several offers have been made to the athlete. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he spoke with Timanovskaya and assured her that she could count on Poland for support. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Sky News that they expected her to visit Poland and “stay there for at least a few days”. He said Poland has offered her the opportunity to pursue her sporting career in the country, but “of course (depends) on it,” he said. “We know that her training center is in Austria, and her coach is also based in Austria. She is waiting for her husband to join her in Warsaw. So it will probably be their decision, if they want. to stay in Poland or continue any other travel to any other European country and it is very welcome to stay in Poland “. Przydacz said it was “most important” that Poland intervened and stopped Belarus from “kidnapping people to force them against their will” to return home. “We gave them an opportunity to live and come to Poland, safe and secure,” he said. Poland has received 120,000 visa applications from Belarus since President Lukashenko’s controversial victory in August last year, Przydacz said.

CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh, Amy Cassidy, Antiona Mortensen and Gawon Bae contributed to the report.

