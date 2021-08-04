Ontario to allow ‘high-contact indoor sports’ for students, will not order vaccines

Ontario will allow students to participate in “high-contact indoor sports” such as basketball and hockey when the school year begins, the education minister said Wednesday, and the province has no plans to order COVID-19 vaccinations for educators, staff or students.

Stephen Lecce said the provincial government will continue to advocate for its immunization campaign, but a mandate is not on the table “at this point”.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health, said he would like to see up to 90 percent of fully qualified Ontarians vaccinated. By yesterday, more than 70 per cent of those aged 12 and over had had both strokes, while more than 80 per cent had at least one dose.

Moore stressed that vaccinations are key to keeping a low infection rate in the community, which in turn will keep schools safe, he said.

Lecce and Moore made the comments at a morning news conference to announce a $ 25 million commitment to help school boards purchase an additional 20,000 high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters before the start of the academic year.

All kindergarten classrooms will be equipped with independent HEPA units, Lecce said, regardless of whether the school already has mechanical ventilation. Younger and older kindergarten students will not be required to wear masks while in class according to the new guidelines.

With 50,000 HEPA units already in schools across the province, the money will help ensure that all learning spaces, including libraries and gymnasiums, which are not mechanically ventilated, will have one HEPA unit when students return, Lece said.

The decision that high-contact indoor sports could resume was a reversal of the guidelines contained in Ontario’s newest school plan, which was released Tuesday afternoon five weeks from the start of classes for most Ontario schools. .

Moore said that with a combination of screening, quick access to testing and high vaccination rates, “it is reasonable to allow” these activities to resume this year.

Meanwhile, other extracurricular activities may resume, and there will be invalid rules for the use of common areas such as libraries and cafes, where groups will be able to eat together. Students in Grades 1 and above will be required to wear masks while inside.

Students will attend in person for full days, five days a week if they have not chosen distance learning and high school students will have schedules with no more than two courses at the same time.

The plan does not mention any reduced class size.

An elementary school student in Toronto wears a full PPE before going to class last September. Students will continue to wear masks within classrooms as part of Ontario’s new plan. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The 29-page document is also detailed for details on how schools will manage COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, however. The document suggests that more guidance will come soon.

His release was met with cautious optimism by some educators and medical professionals, while others said it lacked critical information, such as conditions that would require the temporary closure of a personal learning school.

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Humber River and Sunnybrook Hospitals in Toronto and founder of the Masks 4 Canada group, said he would rate the government’s plan as a “strong C + or B-“.

Pirzadasaid compares favorably with what other provinces have proposed but lacks critical details about blast testing and management that could be key if there is a fourth wave driven by the highly infectious delta variant.

He added that, in his opinion, he places a lot of emphasis on “theater of hygiene” such as regular disinfection of common areas when there is consensus that the transmission of the virus from the air poses a much greater threat.

Ontario has not made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for educators and school staff, and children under 12 are still unfit to receive their vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported another 139 cases of COVID-19 this morning.

He also recorded the deaths of 11 other people with the virus. A Health Ministry spokesman said seven of those deaths occurred between December 2020 and February 2021, and were included in today’s update due to a data clearance by Ontario Public Health.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the ministry’s daily provincial report:

The seven-day average of daily cases: 199, from 201 yesterday

The tests are over: 17,115

Nationwide test positivity rate: 1.2 percent

Current number of active cases: 1,690

Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 108 Tuesday evening; 76you need a fan to breathe

Number of dead: 9,360

Vaccinations are progressing: 60,094, the fewest shocks administered on Tuesday since March 16th. Approximately 70.6 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have had two doses.