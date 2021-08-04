Death of 9-year-old sparks protests over rape in IndiaExBulletin







change the title Prakash Singh / AFP via Getty Images

Prakash Singh / AFP via Getty Images MUMBAI, India The mysterious death of a 9-year-old girl from India’s most oppressed caste has terrified her country. The baby went to get water Sunday night from a soft drink at a crematorium near her family slum in New Delhi and never came home. What happened next appears to be either a tragic accident with a harsh response, or the latest in a string of brutal gang rapes that have captured international titles and prompted at least one poll in recent years to rank India as the most dangerous place in the world for women. The details of this case are unknown but grim: A Hindu priest working in the crematorium told the girl’s parents and police that she was accidentally struck by electricity when she tried to get water from a refrigerator in his facility. But the girl’s parents accuse the priest and three other men of gang rape, killing her and burning her body to destroy evidence of their crime. The priest denies any wrongdoing. Four suspects have been arrested, including the priest. Police are investigating, but their work is complicated by the fact that there is little physical evidence. It is the claims of the victim’s family against the denials of the suspects. Protests across the country Protests erupted outside the crematorium and have spread in the Indian capital in recent days, as well as on social media, with the hashtag # Justice for DelhiCanttGirl. (Cantt is the name of the Delhi neighborhood southwest of the victim.) Hundreds of marchers waved placards with pictures of the loops, calling for the suspects to be hanged. Others complained patriarchy, caste oppression and a rape epidemic in India. Bollywood celebrities posted outrage on Twitter. The public outrage over rape in India is so fierce that sometimes the suspects are killed in police custody, even before being charged or brought before a court. Last month, one academic report on sexual violence in India it was found that the media disproportionately focused on unusual cases of rape in urban areas, while experts say most attacks actually occur within families and go unreported. The victim in this case belongs to the Dalit community, the lowest group in the Hindu caste hierarchy. Like her, most victims of sexual violence in India are believed to be women from the oppressed castes. On Wednesday, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a judicial investigation into the case. The suspects face charges of rape, murder and criminal intimidation. Parents say they were under pressure to remain silent Parents of the victim said local media the suspects pressured them to agree to an immediate burn. Mother told BBC Nr. that the priest advised her not to call the police, warning that the authorities could harvest and sell the girl’s organs. Her daughter’s body was bruised, her lips were blue and her clothes were wet, she said. In addition to Kejriwal, India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi visited the victim’s family early Wednesday. “The tears of her parents are saying only one thing that their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice,” Gandhi said. Sexual violence and safety of Indian women and girls became a major political issue following an infamous 2012 group rape of a medical student on a Delhi bus. The death of the victim in that case which has become known as Nirbhaya, or “a fearless one” prompted lawmakers to increase sentences for convicted rapists.

