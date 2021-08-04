The Japanese at the busiest crossroads in the world are slowly warming up towards the Olympics

TOKYO For 16 years, Kichitaro Kawada has taken the Tokyo temperature from its safe at the Kishimoto newsstand in Shibuya Crossing, which has been billed as the busiest intersection in the world.

In recent weeks, he noticed the small talk with regular customers shifting from concerns that the Tokyo Olympics would exacerbate the Covid-19 crisis while the Japanese are winning medals, Kawada told NBC News.

Kawada, who unlike many of his compatriots has been pro-Olympic since the beginning, said he also saw an increase in newspaper purchases from eager customers to read about the recent uses of Team Japan.

The iconic Shibuya Crossing is a popular crosswalk in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. Eiko Yahashi

I noticed it because people no longer buy newspapers, Kawada said through an interpreter.

But Kawada, who was a teenager when Tokyo first hosted the Summer Games in 1964, said he had more Japanese spirit then.

With these Games, he does not have the same passion, Kawada said. Hope it ends safely.

The feeling was echoed in interviews with other Japanese at Shibuya Crossing, which is like Tokyo’s Times Square and where every few minutes up to 3,000 pedestrians cross the road from several different directions at once in a black ballet performance. to be called Shibuya Brawl.

And it has been reflected in other recent ones man-in-street reports by the Japanese showing an unhappy and gradual acceptance of these Olympics as the home team has amassed 38 impressive medals since Wednesday, half of them gold.

Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics

An exterior view of the Shibuya Choraku restaurant where owner Hideki Dagawara explains that he has received more “foreign” visitors since the Tokyo Olympics, but the business remained largely flat due to Covid-19 restrictions. Eiko Yahashi / NBC News

Just before the Games start on July 23, a poll by Asahi Shimbun, one of the largest national daily newspapers, found that despite the best efforts of local organizers and the International Olympic Committee, the majority of the Japanese public was against holding the Games.

In Shibuya Choraku, a Chinese-owned Chinese restaurant, chef Hideki Odagawara said he was among many who questioned the wisdom of holding the Games during a pandemic, but is now happy that Japan is winning medals and is in Tokyo.

I just wish it was not held this year, Odagawara said, adding that it would be easier to show up in Tokyo if there was no pandemic.

Due to the limitations of Covid-19, the big business explosion by overseas tourists never happened, although recently there was a small outflow of visitors who came for a look after the end of their quarantine.

An Italian TV news team was filming a segment near the statue of Hachik, Akita who faithfully hosted his master outside Shibuya Station for 10 years and whose story was transplanted to America in Richard Gere’s 2009 film Hachi: A Dogs Tale.

Art student Yamada Wakana, 20, was waiting there recently.

Asked about her getting from the Olympics, Wakana said young people like her are attending the Games, but admitted it was hard to create a lot of enthusiasm because we could only watch them on TV.

Wakana said the restrictions on Covid-19 and the state of emergency that has banned fans from the stands has made it less of an event.

Young people want to meet and support the Japanese team, but can not because of Covid, she said.

A line of teenage girls expect to take a picture with a poster of the Japanese boys’ group “Sexy Zone”, which released a new single on Wednesday. Eiko Yahashi

Across the street, near a Starbucks, a long line of teenage girls waited their turn to take a picture with a huge poster of the Japanese group of boys Sexy Zone, who released a new song on Wednesday.

Ayako Kato and Ayano Hirai, both 18, said they were watching the Olympics at home with their families.

We got into it, but today Sexy Zone, said Hirai and they both laughed.