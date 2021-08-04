International
The Japanese at the busiest crossroads in the world are slowly warming up towards the Olympics
TOKYO For 16 years, Kichitaro Kawada has taken the Tokyo temperature from its safe at the Kishimoto newsstand in Shibuya Crossing, which has been billed as the busiest intersection in the world.
In recent weeks, he noticed the small talk with regular customers shifting from concerns that the Tokyo Olympics would exacerbate the Covid-19 crisis while the Japanese are winning medals, Kawada told NBC News.
Kawada, who unlike many of his compatriots has been pro-Olympic since the beginning, said he also saw an increase in newspaper purchases from eager customers to read about the recent uses of Team Japan.
I noticed it because people no longer buy newspapers, Kawada said through an interpreter.
But Kawada, who was a teenager when Tokyo first hosted the Summer Games in 1964, said he had more Japanese spirit then.
With these Games, he does not have the same passion, Kawada said. Hope it ends safely.
The feeling was echoed in interviews with other Japanese at Shibuya Crossing, which is like Tokyo’s Times Square and where every few minutes up to 3,000 pedestrians cross the road from several different directions at once in a black ballet performance. to be called Shibuya Brawl.
And it has been reflected in other recent ones man-in-street reports by the Japanese showing an unhappy and gradual acceptance of these Olympics as the home team has amassed 38 impressive medals since Wednesday, half of them gold.
Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics
Just before the Games start on July 23, a poll by Asahi Shimbun, one of the largest national daily newspapers, found that despite the best efforts of local organizers and the International Olympic Committee, the majority of the Japanese public was against holding the Games.
In Shibuya Choraku, a Chinese-owned Chinese restaurant, chef Hideki Odagawara said he was among many who questioned the wisdom of holding the Games during a pandemic, but is now happy that Japan is winning medals and is in Tokyo.
I just wish it was not held this year, Odagawara said, adding that it would be easier to show up in Tokyo if there was no pandemic.
Due to the limitations of Covid-19, the big business explosion by overseas tourists never happened, although recently there was a small outflow of visitors who came for a look after the end of their quarantine.
An Italian TV news team was filming a segment near the statue of Hachik, Akita who faithfully hosted his master outside Shibuya Station for 10 years and whose story was transplanted to America in Richard Gere’s 2009 film Hachi: A Dogs Tale.
Art student Yamada Wakana, 20, was waiting there recently.
Asked about her getting from the Olympics, Wakana said young people like her are attending the Games, but admitted it was hard to create a lot of enthusiasm because we could only watch them on TV.
Wakana said the restrictions on Covid-19 and the state of emergency that has banned fans from the stands has made it less of an event.
Young people want to meet and support the Japanese team, but can not because of Covid, she said.
Across the street, near a Starbucks, a long line of teenage girls waited their turn to take a picture with a huge poster of the Japanese group of boys Sexy Zone, who released a new song on Wednesday.
Ayako Kato and Ayano Hirai, both 18, said they were watching the Olympics at home with their families.
We got into it, but today Sexy Zone, said Hirai and they both laughed.
Eiko Yahashi contributed.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/japanese-world-s-busiest-intersection-slowly-warming-olympics-n1275883
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]