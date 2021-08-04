



71 vendas coronavirus cases reported in China, the highest since January and one of worst outbreaks instead in recent history, as mass tests revealed a trace of Delta variant infection. In other news, as United Kingdom struggles with an increase of Cases of Delta coronavirus, a variant that has the potential to target young people in the future, the country is open vaccinations for children. Based on official figures, more than 220,000 children in the country have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. To read the full story, please click on the titles: China imposes strict international travel restrictions following Covid’s highest daily infections The number of Covid infections in China peaked in a few months on Wednesday after a series of mass testing and contact tracking campaigns uncovered evidence of a Delta variant outbreak. MB: More than 220,000 children were vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine More than 220,000 children in the UK have received the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine since the government opened vaccination to young people. Jacinda Ardern’s popularity plummets as vaccine distribution in New Zealand slows New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has received praise for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and other policies. Its popularity, however, has declined. According to a new local poll, the Ardern government’s popularity has dropped 9.7 percent, bringing the Labor rating to 43.3 percent. Indonesia becomes epicenter of Covid-19 blast in Asia, second in region with 100,000 deaths Data from the Indonesian health ministry revealed that Indonesia has reached the tragic milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, accounting for one in every five deaths worldwide. Three dead and more than 50 injured in collision of two trains in the Czech Republic In the Czech Republic, a high-speed train from Munich collided with a passenger train, killing at least three people and injuring more than 50. Israel hit by missiles fired from Lebanon, responds with artillery: Army On Wednesday, three rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon, causing warning sirens to sound in the Kiryat Shmona area. No casualties were reported. Look: Taking to the streets, First Afghan Vice President Saleh criticizes Pak for supporting Taliban Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan’s first vice president, took to the streets to protest the growing incidents of Taliban attacking the country’s security forces in a hurry to seize power by force. Women are sterilized without the consent of the Czech Republic to receive compensation Czech President Milo Zeman signed a law this week to compensate women who were sterilized between 1966-2012 without their consent. Coronavirus infection affects intelligence levels in cured patients: Study A study of patients cured of coronavirus infection found that those who were infected found it difficult to perform the tasks involved in problem solving, reasoning, and spatial planning. Look: North Korea says it is ready to hold denuclearization talks in exchange for lifting sanctions

