Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

Japan warned on Wednesday that coronavirus infections were growing at an unprecedented rate as new cases hit a record high in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and raising doubts about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,166 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous one-day level of 4,058 new cases set for Saturday. A website maintained by the regional government said the healthcare system is “under strain” as infections spread. Health officials in Tokyo on Wednesday listed 115 cases as serious.

The delta variant was leading to a spread of infections “invisible in the past,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said while advocating a new policy to require patients with milder symptoms to be isolated at home rather than go to hospital.

“The pandemic has entered a new phase … If we do not have enough beds, we can not bring people to the hospital. We are acting with caution on this front,” Tamura told parliament.

Despite the late start, vaccinations were raised in May and 31.5 percent of the population is now fully immunized.

Japan has managed to keep its cases and deaths lower than most of the world, but testing is still insufficient and Tokyo’s positivity rate stands at 20 percent, indicating widespread infections. Its seven-day moving average is 8.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 2.9 in India, 6.5 in the Philippines and 27.3 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

What is happening in Canada

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce asked questions Wednesday about how the province plans to handle the reopening of classrooms in September. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press)

What is happening all over the world

Protective-clad medical workers enter an enclosed housing complex to perform COVID-19 tests following new cases in Changsha, China’s Hunan province. (cnsphoto / Reuters)

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 199.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has followed cases of the new coronavirus. The number of reported deaths reached more than 4.2 million.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Indonesia has exceeded 100,000 deaths confirmed by COVID-19, a grim achievement in a country struggling with its worst pandemic wave fueled by the delta variant. It took Indonesia 14 months to exceed 50,000 deaths by the end of May, and just over nine weeks to double that.

China on Wednesday reported the largest number of new cases transmitted instead of COVID-19 since January after several cities increased restrictions, suspended flights and stepped up testing in an effort to control an outbreak triggered by the delta variant.

INAfrica, The massive boost of vaccination in South Africa hit 220,000 people a day last week and is accelerating towards the target of 300,000 a day. With large doses of doses arriving and some vaccines being collected here, South Africa seems to be on track to vaccinate some 35 million of its 60 million people by the end of the year and 40 million by February.

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Houghton Mosque in Johannesburg, South Africa, in late July. The mosque was being used as a car vaccination center. (Denis Farrell / Associated Press)

More than 7.7 million South Africans have received at least one dose, with more than 100,000 fully vaccinated, representing 1.6 percent of the population, according to official figures. Across Africa, less than 1.5 percent of the continent’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

INMiddle East, Israel warned against travel to the United States and other countries and said it would tighten quarantine measures for travelers coming from more than a dozen countries.

In hard-hit Iran, health officials reported another 39,019 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday setting once again a new new level within a day. The country also reported 378 deaths, bringing the reported number of COVID-19-related deaths in Iran to 91,785, according to Johns Hopkins University.

INEurope,The European Union has signed an agreement with Novavax for the millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine it is developing in the hope that the stroke will be better adapted to new variants of the virus.

The executive branch of the EU, the European Commission, says the contract will allow the 27 member states of the bloc to buy up to 100 million doses of the Novavax stroke once approved for use.

The vaccine is expected to hit the market in the last quarter of this year. The advanced purchase agreement also includes an option for another 100 million doses by 2023.

About 60 percent of adults in the EU, which has a population of around 450 million people, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But concerns lie about the impact of the rapidly spreading delta variant.

A visitor wearing a face mask wears a plush bear at an entertainment fair earlier this week in Hamburg, Germany. The organizers established a hygiene policy for the fair that includes vaccination tests or a negative result of the last COVID-19 test and limited tickets for certain deadlines. (Morris MacMatzen / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the German government said it would donate all future AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine orders to the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.

INAmericas, Louisiana COVID-19 hospital admissions have risen to record levels. The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 2,112 mostly unvaccinated people are in hospital beds battling coronavirus disease.

The previous state peak of COVID-19 hospitalized people was 2,069 patients in early January, as holiday rallies spurred an increase in cases. But the highly contagious delta variant of the virus is boosting a record number of hospital admissions at a faster pace.

