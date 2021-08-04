International
AstraZeneca recipients frustrated after being forced to cancel international travel plans
Some Albanians who took AstraZeneca-Oxfordvaccine have to cancel their international travel plans again.
Some countries and tour operators, including many cruise lines, do not recognize the Covishield version of AstraZeneca, which is manufactured in India. Others are not accepting travelers who received different types of vaccines for their first and second injections.
Allison Wilson is organizing a sailing trip to Croatia for her 40 family members and friends all over Alberta. They were due to leave in September, but before making the final payment, she decided to have a final look at the immunization requirements for each country. That was when she discovered the issue with Covishield.
It turns out that 40 of the people in her group got hit in Covishield. Instead of risking getting stuck in Europe, the group decided to cancel the trip for the third time.
“We did everything we could to travel and open the borders and get on with our lives,” Wilson said. “We were told to take the first hit, which was AstraZeneca. We were told the mix was okay. And it ‘s really disappointing that we did everything right, we listened and we did everything right, and now yes we are being punished for that. “
Wilson says her group has lost thousands of dollars in flight costs with European airlines because their initial travel loans are now expiring.
Hundreds of thousands potentially affected
According to Alberta Health, Alberta has administered 294,206 doses of Covishield. Of these, 258,267 are first doses and 35,939 are second doses.
There are currently no immunization restrictions for visitors entering the United States, although some private events, such as shows and concerts, may have different rules.
A travel agent in Calgary says restrictions around the world change every day. She is dealing with each of her clients case by case.
“I have not had many people with a mixed vaccine phone to book international travel,” said Gayle White, owner of Sundial Travel. “I think those clients are sitting and waiting because every place is changing every day.”
No third dose in Alberta
Last month, Announced Quebec will provide third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to travelers whose vaccination status is unknown. Alberta Minister of Health says no decision has been made yet if it will do the same.
In an email, an Alberta Health spokeswoman told CBC News: “We are giving priority to vaccines for those who are not yet fully vaccinated. With a global shortage, it would not be appropriate to offer additional vaccines to individuals fully immunized who want to rest while so many others are still waiting for the first dose. “
Health Canada is not currently recommending a third dose, and still encourages Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel.
Passenger responsibility
Wilson says her group is confused by the rules and why they were not communicated to passengers. She says she learned about Europe’s immunization requirements through a news article.
“The airlines did not deliver any messages. The government did not deliver any messages. The people who are administering the immunizations did not deliver any messages,” Wilson said. “I just do not want to see this happen to other people. I do not want to see anyone take a flight and go there and leave.”
Air Canada told CBC News “customers are responsible for understanding and meeting entry requirements for all destinations where they can travel.”
E Alberta government website advises travelers to “check the policies of individual countries, state / local governments, cruise lines and / or places and events before traveling.”
Sailing in Croatia has now been postponed to next summer, when Wilson hopes there will be more clarity on vaccines and international travel requirements.
