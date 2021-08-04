International
The international conference on Lebanon raises $ 370 million
SAULIEU, France (AP) An international conference on Lebanon on Wednesday raised about $ 370 million in aid to meet the country’s humanitarian needs, a year after the massive explosion in the port of Beirut, the French presidency said.
The promises, which will be fulfilled over the next 12 months, go beyond the $ 357 million required in the third global effort to show support for the Lebanese people, President Emmanuel Macron said at a virtual conference co-organized by France and the United Nations.
France will provide 100 million euros ($ 118.6 million) in the coming months, Macron said. Paris will also send 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
President Joe Biden, who addressed the conference in a video message, pledged $ 100 million in new humanitarian aid.
The conference included 33 states, some represented by heads of state or government, diplomats and 13 international organizations, plus five representatives of Lebanese civil society, according to a final statement from Macron’s office. Participants included the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
Lebanon’s current humanitarian needs are estimated by the UN at at least $ 357 million. Help is to focus on food, schools, the health sector and clean water supply.
Wednesday’s event was also intended to increase pressure on Lebanese leaders to form a new government able to implement reforms and begin rebuilding the country.
Lebanon is going through the worst economic and financial crisis of its modern history and a political stalemate has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year.
Biden said no amount of outside help would ever be enough if Lebanon’s own leaders did not commit to doing the hard but necessary work of reforming the economy and fighting corruption. This is essential, and it should start now.
“Lebanese politicians have only aggravated the situation by putting their individual and political interests above the interests of the Lebanese people,” Macron criticized. Lebanon definitely deserves better. “
Macron said the humanitarian aid promised Wednesday would be unconditional.
However, he warned that there would be no white control over the Lebanese political system because it has failed. . Lebanese leaders seem to choose to worsen (the situation). I’m sorry. I think it is a historical and moral error.
Michel, President of the European Council, stressed that the EU adopted a framework of sanctions a few days ago … to target those in Lebanon who are hampering efforts to end the political crisis. We obviously hope we will not be forced to activate it.
Macron, who has been to Beirut twice since the bombing at the port, has led international efforts to help the former French protectorate by providing emergency assistance. Last year ‘s conference on Lebanon, organized after the blast, raised about 280m euros ($ 332m).
In a statement outlining the conference, participants said Lebanon’s development model needs to be reviewed to ensure the country returns to a sustainable, people-centered development process.
Humanitarian aid cannot be a long-term solution, the conference concluded, noting that structural economic and financial assistance will require the profound changes expected from Lebanese leaders.
The conference said a new government under the new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati should start swiftly launching, conducting and concluding negotiations in good faith with the International Monetary Fund, “as well as preparing transparent and impartial elections” for 2022, and repairing damaged port.
According to the UN, over half of Lebanese now live in poverty, one in three Lebanese suffer from food insecurity and nearly 4 million people are at risk of not having access to safe water.
Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Sources
2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/government-news/2021/08/international-conference-raises-funds-to-help-lebanon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]