The international conference on Lebanon raises $ 370 million

SAULIEU, France (AP) An international conference on Lebanon on Wednesday raised about $ 370 million in aid to meet the country’s humanitarian needs, a year after the massive explosion in the port of Beirut, the French presidency said.

The promises, which will be fulfilled over the next 12 months, go beyond the $ 357 million required in the third global effort to show support for the Lebanese people, President Emmanuel Macron said at a virtual conference co-organized by France and the United Nations.

France will provide 100 million euros ($ 118.6 million) in the coming months, Macron said. Paris will also send 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

President Joe Biden, who addressed the conference in a video message, pledged $ 100 million in new humanitarian aid.

The conference included 33 states, some represented by heads of state or government, diplomats and 13 international organizations, plus five representatives of Lebanese civil society, according to a final statement from Macron’s office. Participants included the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Lebanon’s current humanitarian needs are estimated by the UN at at least $ 357 million. Help is to focus on food, schools, the health sector and clean water supply.

Wednesday’s event was also intended to increase pressure on Lebanese leaders to form a new government able to implement reforms and begin rebuilding the country.

Lebanon is going through the worst economic and financial crisis of its modern history and a political stalemate has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year.

Biden said no amount of outside help would ever be enough if Lebanon’s own leaders did not commit to doing the hard but necessary work of reforming the economy and fighting corruption. This is essential, and it should start now.

“Lebanese politicians have only aggravated the situation by putting their individual and political interests above the interests of the Lebanese people,” Macron criticized. Lebanon definitely deserves better. “

Macron said the humanitarian aid promised Wednesday would be unconditional.

However, he warned that there would be no white control over the Lebanese political system because it has failed. . Lebanese leaders seem to choose to worsen (the situation). I’m sorry. I think it is a historical and moral error.

Michel, President of the European Council, stressed that the EU adopted a framework of sanctions a few days ago … to target those in Lebanon who are hampering efforts to end the political crisis. We obviously hope we will not be forced to activate it.

Macron, who has been to Beirut twice since the bombing at the port, has led international efforts to help the former French protectorate by providing emergency assistance. Last year ‘s conference on Lebanon, organized after the blast, raised about 280m euros ($ 332m).

In a statement outlining the conference, participants said Lebanon’s development model needs to be reviewed to ensure the country returns to a sustainable, people-centered development process.

Humanitarian aid cannot be a long-term solution, the conference concluded, noting that structural economic and financial assistance will require the profound changes expected from Lebanese leaders.

The conference said a new government under the new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati should start swiftly launching, conducting and concluding negotiations in good faith with the International Monetary Fund, “as well as preparing transparent and impartial elections” for 2022, and repairing damaged port.

According to the UN, over half of Lebanese now live in poverty, one in three Lebanese suffer from food insecurity and nearly 4 million people are at risk of not having access to safe water.

