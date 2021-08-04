Thailand: Police fine Amnesty staff member amid crackdown on freedom of expression

Responding to the fining of an Amnesty International staff member, along with three speakers and a panel moderator, for attending the inauguration panel discussion on 4 Julyfocusing on enforced disappearances of Thai activists, including Wanchalearm Satsaksit,Amnesty International Asia-Pacific Regional Director Yamini Mishra said:

Our staff member wasJUSTdoingits work to raise awareness in Thailand of international human rights law. The Thai authorities should not fine him, the organizers or other panelists simply for talking about the Thai human rights authorities’s obligations and the long history of enforced disappearances in the region.

AmnestyTHE INTERNATIONALis a global human rights organization, and our job is to encourage all governments and non-state actors to respect international human rights law.

Human rights defenders play a crucial role in protecting freedoms within society. Their intimidation and punishment poses a threat not only to these activists, but to anyone who seeks to boldly defend the rights of others.

Ongoing implementation model disappearances and harassment of authorities over the right to freedom of expression are serious human rightsconcernin Thailand. E authoritiesshould be taken urgently responsibility and address these long-term issues.

Thai authorities should stop releasing the best people for the peaceful exercise of their human rights and stop using the pandemic as an excuse to increase their repression.

Background

Five people, including an Amnesty International staff member, have been summoned by authorities to appear in a BangkokPolice stationtoday at 13:00 and pay a fine.

The sentence was issuedaccording to the Road Traffic Act and the Act for Maintenance of Cleanliness and Order as an administrative fine in response to their involvement inone personally Discussion panelon July 4thfocusingmoretheforcible disappearances of Thai activists, including kidnapped Thai activist WanchelearmSatsaksit.They were also charged under EU Control Act 2493 with using an amplified speaker to advertise the event.

The other four individuals are a panel moderator and three other panel speakers: a protester, an 18-year-old student, and a lawyer who was friends with an individual who disappeared by force.

Wanchalarm Satsaksitis a Thai activistwho forcibly disappeared fromPhnom Penh on June 4, 2020.Histhe enforced disappearance corresponds to a deeply alarming pattern of abductions and killings since June 2016 of at least nine Thai activists in exile by unknown individuals in neighboring countries, namely Laos and Viet Nam.

The decision to fine an Amnesty International staff member along with four other human rights activists comes in the middlethe ongoing efforts of the Thai authorities to silence criticismand suppress freedom of expression.

On July 29, 2021,Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaintroduced abanmorespreading “fake news”, which includes anyone sharing online reports that incites public unrest or fear, undermines national security, or casts doubt on states’ response to the coronavirus crisis, even if the information shared is factually accurate and in the public interest.

In March 2021, tThai authorities proposed a bill to regulate non-profit groupsas part ofEFFORTSsto enact repressive legislationthat other civil society groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). In the last iteration, the bill will give to the governmentthepower for himarbitrarilystop groups, invade the privacy of organizations and violate the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

In response to tens of thousandsof Thais taking to the streets to demand democratic reform throughout 2020 and by 2021 in Bangkok, the capital, and in provinces across Thailand, policeHAVEused excessive and unnecessary force to dispersePEACEKEEPINGprotesters and arrested hundreds of demonstrators.

According to Thai human rights advocates, from July 2020 to June 2021, at least 695 individuals (44 of them children) faced criminal charges, including riots, royal slander, computer-related crimes, violations of the Public Assembly in 374 lawsuits to join peaceful protests.

Moreover, according to the regulationnO. 27,which went into effect on July 12 under an emergency decree, violators of Covid-19 prevention protocols in Thailand could face a maximum of two years in prison or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

The UN Declaration of Human Rights Defenders, adopted by the UN General Assembly by consensus of Thailand and all other States, guarantees the rights of individuals to form, join and participate in organizations, civil society associations or groups to promote or protect human rights.

The Thai authorities must abide by this agreement. The imposition of fines in response to rights workers and activists peacefully participating in a panel discussion clearly violates the right to freedom of expression.