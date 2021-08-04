Britain will extend vaccination to 16 and 17 year olds.





Britain is expanding its vaccination campaign to include 16- and 17-year-olds without basic health conditions, with the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, an independent body responsible for advising its health departments. At a news conference in London on Wednesday, Jonathan Van-Tam, Britain’s deputy chief medical officer, said the campaign would start in a very short number of weeks, but he did not specify a date. He said officials would proceed as soon as practically possible. According to previous advice from the joint committee, the vaccine was made available to children 12 to 17 years of age with basic health conditions and an increased risk of serious infection, or those living with a person with immunosuppression. Across England, 244,223 people under the age of 18 had received a first dose since 4 August, according to National Health Service data.

In July, the joint committee advised against routine vaccination of children without basic conditions, citing evidence suggesting that vaccination would provide minimal health benefits for young people who rarely experienced severe symptoms of the virus. The committee said it was also awaiting further safety data following extremely rare reports of heart muscle inflammation with the use of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in younger adults. The new guideline balanced the potential benefits and harms for young people, according to a joint committee member, Wei Shen Lim, including the frequency and severity of adverse reactions, and the impact of the so-called long Covid which affected only a small fraction. of youth and children. Clinical trials have also shown that the vaccine is as safe for teens as it is for adults, said June Raine, chief executive of the UK Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Healthcare Products. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one currently authorized in the UK for children 12 and older, following a clinical trial in the United States involving around 1,000 children aged 12 to 15. It was found that side effects in that group were short-lived and moderate light. The move to include teens follows steps already taken by the United States, which launched the first campaign to vaccinate children 12 to 15 in May. Young people 16 and older qualified for vaccination in most states in April.

The Joint Committee has not yet recommended vaccination of those under 16 years of age, although it is reviewing the latest data. There is time to go with a lot of patience and care and there is time to go with the speed of science, said Professor Van-Tam.

