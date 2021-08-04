Tiens Group Holds International Health Industry Forum | business





TIANJIN, China- (WIRE BUSINESS) -4 August 2021– As one of the most influential multinational enterprises in China, Tiens Group has adhered to the development goal of helping people live better since 1995. Initially, the main products of Tiens Group included such healthy products as calcium products. But so far it has developed diversified industries in many areas such as cross-border e-commerce, international tourism, live broadcasts and terminal experience stores, and has served more than 47 million households worldwide through 110 its branches all over the world. This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005439/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) An international health industry development forum will be organized by the Tiens Group on August 3, 2021 (China time) to discuss the development of the global health industry. Due to the great influence of Tiens Group all over the world, this forum has received a lot of media attention all over the world. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Tiens Group, said the Group will make ongoing efforts for the human health community as a key participant in the global mass health industry. In 2013, China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative to strengthen the scale of transcontinental foreign trade cooperation. The Belt and Road Initiative has created many opportunities to promote trade in many countries and has also reduced transportation and trade costs for specific countries. One of the important roles that Tiens Group plays in building the Belt and Road is to promote cooperation and economic and trade development between the Tiens Group and countries along the Belt and Road. Considering the role of economic and trade cooperation as an important pillar for many economies, Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Tiens Group started the direct sales business in 1995 and started to develop overseas business in 1997. What is worth mentioning is that the establishment of Its cross-border trade business has developed rapidly with the market developed in Europe, Aurasia, Asia Pacific, Africa, America and the Middle East, and its business scope covers 224 countries and regions in 224 countries. Three major overseas warehouses, including European Czech warehouses, Asian Asian warehouses and African warehouses have recently been launched to provide support to the global supply chain. Thanks to continuous continuous work over the last 26 years, the Tiens Group has shifted from a single product to a diversified product structure, integrated health services and then innovative and integrated development in many industries to create a global network covering all countries. He has adopted new innovative models and mechanisms to help families create wealth through consumption, promote employment and entrepreneurship, help run global business, and also boost development. It is reported that many Belt and Road members around the world have been interviewed in China and received positive reviews. Since its inception, Tiens Group has actively advocated, explored and implemented new business models and concepts to create a global business system. As a Belt and Road Practitioner, it has developed into a Chinese national brand which will eventually grow into a global brand to promote wider global economic development. View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005439/en/ CONTACT: TIENS Company Contact PersonYukai Wang [email protected] KEYWORDS: CHINA EUROPE ASIA FRANCE FRANCE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL MANAGEMENT OF HEALTHCARE SUPPLIES RETAIL SALES SOURCE: TIENS Group Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/04/2021 03:28 paradite / DISC: 08/04/2021 03:28 paradite http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005439/en

