Exodus of expertise under Trump





Former President Donald J. Trumps the contempt for climate science continues to echo, six months into the Biden administration. Mr Trumps political appointees undermined federal studies, fired scientists and pushed many experts to leave or retire. Now, as a result, hundreds of jobs in climate science and the environment across the federal government remain vacant as President Biden tries to foster ambitious climate action. The scientists and policy experts they left behind have not returned. Recruitment is suffering, according to federal employees, because government science jobs are no longer seen as isolated from politics. And the money from Congress to replenish ranks may be years away. This brain drain is proving to be a major problem for Bidens’s efforts to cope with climate change. For details, please read the article I wrote this week with my Climate Team colleagues, Lisa Friedman and Christopher Flavelle.

Numbers: In the Environmental Protection Agency, the number of environmental protection specialists fell by 24 percent under Trump, according to a House Scientific Committee report. The number of scientists and technical experts in the United States Geological Survey, an agency of the Department of the Interior and one of the nations’ leading climate science research institutions, fell by about 8 percent. Quotable: Attacks on science have a much longer life than the life of the Trump administration, said John Holdren, a professor of science and environmental policy at Harvard. Listen: Big changes that can avoid climate chaos Our colleagues on The Daily podcast spoke with Somini Sengupta, international correspondent at Team Climate, about the extreme, devastating weather patterns being seen around the world. She reminded everyone that climate chaos is still avoidable.

Check out: The Dixie Fire Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze this week amid record temperatures breaking in Northern California. And speaking of California: The Timess California Today bulletin features a young writer, Soumya Karlamangla, a former Los Angeles Times reporter, and will talk about climate change. You can register here.

An infusion of money to cope with climate change Congress made climate history this week as senators on both sides agreed on the largest investment ever in disaster resilience tens of billions of dollars to protect against floods and fires, create new sources of drinking water in prone areas to drought and even to move entire communities away from vulnerable places. The bill, which could pass the Senate this week and still faces uncertainty in the House, is obvious for another reason: For the first time, both sides have acknowledged by their actions, if not their words, that the United States The United States is unprepared for the worsening effects of climate change and requires a large and urgent infusion of money and efforts to get ready.

Spending more to adapt to a changing climate does not replace reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But as disasters continue to break records, the new money would at least help find ways to reduce the damage and buy the most vulnerable communities a little more time. You can read the details in this story. There is a lot of money: Funding for a flood mitigation program would be tripled; a coastal defense program at NOAA would see its money increase fivefold. The reclamation bureau, which now receives $ 20 million a year for salting projects, would receive $ 250 million over five years.

Climate change has gripped unprepared energy companies Across the United States, energy companies are trying to keep the lights on in the face of increasingly extreme weather driven by climate change. Record heat waves are causing widespread outages in places like California. Electric utilities in places like Oregon have recently begun shutting down power lines to avoid fires, a once rare tactic that is becoming more prevalent across the West. The problem is expected to worsen only in the coming years. As my colleague Ivan Penn and I wrote recently, many businesses across the country have been slow to prepare for the effects of climate change and are now trying to address the threat. Not all bad news: There are a number of energy companies that have begun to seriously plan for the risks of global warming. But as we describe in the article, adjusting can be a slow, costly, and difficult endeavor that can mean higher electricity bills for many Americans. And if the brutal heat, drought and fires of this summer are any indication, the clock is ticking fast. Quotable: It is fair to say that there was a widespread assumption that the effects of climate change and extreme weather would unfold more gradually and there would be more time to prepare, said Alison Silverstein, an Austin-based energy consultant. Texas. But in recent years, the whole industry has been hit really hard.

What is the cost of our carbon footprint in life? According to new research, it is very high. The new paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, relies on multiple areas of research to find out how many future lives will be lost as temperatures rise if humanity continues to produce high-rate greenhouse gas emissions and how many lives can be saved by reducing those emissions. Most deaths, according to the newspaper, will occur in regions that tend to be hotter and poorer than the United States. These areas are usually less responsible for global emissions, but more affected by the resulting climate disasters. For more, you can read the article here. If you are not getting Climate Fwd: in your inbox, you you can register here Wed you like your feedback on the newspaper. We read every message and respond to a lot of people! Please email thoughts and suggestions to [email protected].

