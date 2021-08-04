Good news in Tokyo THE WORLD

NIC EICHER, HOST: Today is Wednesday, August 4th.

The Olympics end on Sunday in Tokyo. The whole event looked and looked much different than usual with almost no spectators in the stands.

But a small group of faithful Christians already in Tokyo took the gospel to the streets.

Last week, WORLD correspondent Bonnie Pritchett spoke with American missionaries and a Japanese pastor in Tokyo to get their story.

REPORTER, BONNIE PRITCHETT: On a shady sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, two American women carry signs advertising free 5-minute English lessons and uniquely designed shopping pegs. Women are missionaries in Japan and participate in an evangelistic outreach throughout the city during the 2020 Olympics.

This weekend Christians in Tokyo will cross the finish line of an Olympic-themed service. It is not the marathon they had planned for almost two years ago. It’s more like a mortgage with extra obstacles thrown in their way.

The evolving COVID-19 protocols have always kept the service team of local and foreign Christians constantly adjusting their game plan. They are doing so without losing sight of the gospel-sharing goals with Tokyo’s 37 million inhabitants.

SCOTT: big hugeshte. And you have in Japan, 99.5 percent loss, you have churches, with an average turnout of maybe 30 to 40 people.

This is Scott Bradford. He and his wife, Julie, are missionaries in Tokyo on the International Mission Board of Southern Baptist Conventions. They came to the most populous city in the world at the end of 2019.

Tokyo ministry teams had just completed an evangelical communication during the Rugby World Cup. They predicted a doubling of those efforts for the Olympics just a few months later.

Akira Watanabe is a pastor at Tokyo Baptist Church, a partner in the World Cup and Olympic stretches.

WATANABE: And that was very successful. So we had high expectations for the Olympics. But unfortunately, since last year the situation has changed totally.

Julie Bradford said the postponement of the games affected more than the Japanese ministry teams. Over 200 international volunteers from outside Japan were trained to assist the effort.

JULY: I think there was a lot of disappointment. So we had to regroup. We should have looked at things and said, okay, God got this, but you know, we have to join him. And we should be sad, right?

The Bradfords said the Lord redeemed that time.

With the games on hold, the newly transplanted Bradfords turned their attention to building relationships with their mission partners and a handful of Tokyo Christian churches. They believe their team was better prepared when the 2020 Olympics finally opened on July 23rd.

Z VRI: Greetings from Tokyo, Japan. Hey, they were right here at Nakano Station as you can see right behind us. Today we were doing 5-minute English. And we were able to hire 80 people today.

Like Olympic officials, the ministry team is constantly adapting to the new mandates of the Japanese government. Churches scheduled to host service events are closed. Meetings, even outside, are strictly restricted.

Street evangelism plans need good adjustment again.

SCOTT: So how do we do these activities and spread them and still be strategic and effective, but also do it in a way that will not attract attention and cause people to be uncomfortable?

Recent government protocols have put Japanese Christians in a difficult position.

WATANABE: This month is not good for evangelism.

How could they help without being challenged by their government?

WATANABE: As Romans 13: 1 says, Let all be in subjection to the governing authorities.

So Japanese Christians are taking on a supportive role. They are praying. And they are offering their churches for follow-up activities, once allowed.

Despite reduced volunteer troops, the mission team continues. They are covering the city by walking around the neighborhood in prayer and boarding trains. Street evangelism includes 5-minute English lessons, small outdoor sports-themed events, and the obligatory trading of Olympic stakes.

Scott Bradford entered the hugely popular cosplay culture and wore an anime character costume to distribute Bible literature near the city’s busiest pedestrian crossing.

As of July 31, the team had spoken to over 500 people. Sixty-two of the talks included gospel presentations.

The Olympic evangelism project may not reach the world as originally planned. But for one in 37 million people, their loyalty may have made a difference in the world. American missionary Pierce Hite explains.

HITE: Yes. One of those beautiful engagements we had was with a guy from China who was here as a student. And he has had a hard time meeting people and making friends. So he asked us directly: Would you be my friend? And so, we talked to him and said We would like to be your friend

The student was invited and agreed to attend a follow-up event.

Those who share the gospel in Tokyo the last two weeks have little control over when, where, or even how it unfolds. But there is one thing they control:

SCOTT: And so, we can not control what is happening under the scenes. All we can control is to be faithful and do what God has called us to do, to live our lives, and to share the good news of the gospel.

Reporting for BOTLDN, Im Bonnie Pritchett. I would like to thank Scott Bradford and Scotty McCollum for providing the audio from their work in Tokyo for this report. Arigatou gozaimasu!

