The border trip to Canada may be delayed due to the workers’ strike

Vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents can travel to Canadastarting next week, but may face long queues and delays due to the Border Services Agency strike in Canada.

The two labor unions, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union, announced the strike to the Canadian government on Tuesday. Nearly 9,000 employees of the Canadian Border Services Agency will begin the strikes on Friday at 6 p.m.

The unions will resume talks with government officials on Wednesday, but the strikes will begin unless a new contract is negotiated, according to a press release from the PSAC. Mark Weber, national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, told USA TODAY that he thinks “it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached before Friday”.

The strikes are set to take place at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial transport ports, postal facilities and headquarters. The unions warned that the strikes could have a dramatic effect on plans for it reopens border to US travelers on August 9th and could affect Canada’s supply chain by slowing down commercial travel.

A PSAC press release says passengers “should expect long lineups and long delays at border crossings and airports.”

PSAC and Customs and Immigration Unions argue that unionized workers have worked without a contract for more than three years and should have better protection against a toxic culture in the workplace “and” greater equality with other agencies law enforcement across Canada.

“Our CBSA members have been at the forefront throughout the pandemic, and many of them have been contracted out with COVID-19 at work,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president, in a press release last week. Now is the time for the government to do its best for them in the way they have grown for Canadians.