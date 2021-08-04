Ontario court rejects government appeal against decision to waive student tuition waiver





TORONTO-Ontario’s highest court has rejected an appeal by the government after a provincial directive that made some postgraduate student fees optional was ruled illegal. A lower court had previously overturned the so-called Provincial Student Selection Initiative, which allowed university and college students to choose not to pay other tuition fees, such as for student unions. The government took the matter to the Ontario Court of Appeal, but it reached the same conclusion. Although the Court of Appeal said its view of some of the legality differed from that of the Division Court, the conclusion was correct. Read more: Ontario seeks to appeal decision that overturned student tuition policy “Given the role played by student associations in governing universities, the framework is a profound intrusion into university autonomy – not a simple restriction on university adjudication, as the minister puts it,” the Court of Appeals ruled. The story goes down the ad The court wrote that the policy violates the legislation governing Ontario colleges and universities and cannot be imposed on them that way. If the government wants the policy passed, it must amend the Ontario College of Applied Arts and Technology Act and the legislation that creates each university in Ontario, the court said. The Canadian Student Federation said the policy was not about saving student money, but “was an attempt to silence and reward unions and student groups that are critical of the government and hold accountable.” “Today’s decision reflects what students across the province have said. The (Doug) Ford’s attack on democratic processes and student unions is not only unnecessary but illegal,” said Kayla Weiler, CFS Ontario National Executive Representative. in a statement.















1:43

Ford Government’s “Student Selection Initiative” forces Queen students to do more with less





Ford Government’s “Student Selection Initiative” forces Queen students to do more with less September 10, 2019

“Student unions exist on campuses around the world to provide students with a united voice, advocating for change and the operation of essential support services.” The story goes down the ad Campus organizations such as student unions, newspapers and radio stations, food banks and LGBTQ support centers had to lay off staff or cut back on services because they received less funding when the withdrawal provisions were adopted in 2019. The Ministry of Colleges and Universities said it is still reviewing the decision by the court and did not indicate whether it would seek to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. “The government remains committed to increasing transparency for all students after high school and their families who make extraordinary personal and financial sacrifices to attend secondary institutions,” Minister Jill Dunlop’s spokeswoman wrote in a statement. The MDP called on the government to abide by the court decision and eliminate the Student Selection Initiative immediately. “As college and university students in Ontario return to class after a traumatic and challenging pandemic year, the support provided by student-led organizations – such as food banks, mental health services and peer support groups – will be more more important than ever, ”college and university critic Laura Mae Lindo wrote in a statement. © 2021 Canadian Press

