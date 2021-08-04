Cyber ​​security studies tickets to a new role for international students





After working in the IT industry in his hometown of Coimbatore, India, for nearly a decade, Giridharan (Giri) Selvanathan had started thinking about his next move. He already had a Bachelor of Science in Computer Technology and a Master of Computer Science from his local university, Bharathidasan University, but after seeing a cyber security incident unfold in the organization he worked for, his interest awoke. “I had worked as a senior developer in India for a range of IT organizations in the banking and financial sectors. During that time, I witnessed the malware attack of Cosmos Bank, one of the biggest cyber attacks on an Indian bank, and immediately “I then wanted to find out more – how these security breaches can happen and what we can do to combat them,” says Giri. “I wanted to learn more about cyber security and study it in depth. After researching options in New Zealand, where I wanted to go to study, I saw that the University of Waikato was the only university that offered a dedicated qualification in cyber security, so my mind set. “ Giri came to New Zealand in 2019 to start a Master of Cyber ​​Security at Waikato University, which boasts some of the best computer equipment in New Zealand and the opportunity to learn from valued cyber security experts. Giri, who has been interested in computers since he was in high school, found the Master program interesting and important, with many practical opportunities to learn. “I found that all my lectures covered current information, so we were up to date with all the changes in the industry and were able to see and work on real cyber threats.” Giri says he “loved every nook and cranny” of the University. “I lived across the street from Gate 2, so it was super easy to jump on campus. I spent a lot of time in the library, the student union building, the wellness center and most importantly, in the cricket nets with my cricket club Star Varsity! “As an international student, from day one I discovered that everyone was really hospitable and I made some really close friends during my time in Waikato.” He also worked part-time during his studies as a security consultant and web developer for a small business in Matangi, a suburb of Hamilton, and as a student teacher in the computer science department. After his studies, Giri completed an internship for an investment banking organization in Wellington in 2020. Unfortunately, due to Covid and the closure of the borders, he returned to India to be with his family. He has since started a remote role with global insurance provider Allianz Singapore, as an information security manager. But he eventually looks forward to returning to New Zealand, this time with his wife. “Once the borders are opened I will be back – I love New Zealand and can’t wait to be back.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.waikato.ac.nz/news-opinion/media/2021/cyber-security-studies-ticket-to-new-role-for-international-alumnus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos