Hinshaw apologizes for causing “fear or anger” over Alberta’s plan to lift COVID-19 measures

Alberta’s chief doctor is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after announcing the province’s plan to eliminate the remaining COVID-19 public health measures.

In a column sent to various media on Wednesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her words have made some people think she believes COVID-19 is over.

Hinshaw says this was not her intended message.

She says lifting isolation requirements, asymptomatic testing and eliminating contact tracking will support all Albertan health, allowing the province to focus on other health threats, such as deaths from opioids and syphilis.

She says the isolation measures were extremely troubling and are no longer needed with vaccine protection.

Hinshaw also notes that the threat to the health of children, especially those under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination, is low and should be considered among a number of other risks.

“COVID-19 is a bad problem; experts do not always agree on the exact nature of the problem, much less on the best approach.

“But it ‘s not the only evil problem we’re facing together,” Hinshaw writes.

“In addressing these complex issues, we are best served by trying to understand each other’s perspectives, engaging in respectful dialogue, and continuing to appreciate our approach.”

Close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are no longer reported by contact trackers, nor are they required to be isolated. As of August 16, even infected individuals will not be legally required to be isolated.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have said lifting the restrictions was Hinshaw’s idea and they agreed to her plan. But the move has been criticized by medical experts across the country.

Dr Joe Vipond, an emergency room doctor, speaks at a rally at the McDougall Center in Calgary opposing the government’s plans to lift COVID-19 isolation requirements, disguise rules and change testing. July 30, 2021.

Global news



In an open letter Wednesday, a group of 10 doctors from the Edmonton Area Medical Staff Association says Alberta is going against advice from Health Canada, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

The letter also draws attention to the threats posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant and the potential for pediatric and adult intensive care units to be overloaded if Alberta continues with its approach.

The group urges the province to review existing data and provide sound evidence before weakening COVID-19 control measures.

“We are concerned about the rapid speed of these changes and that you have not provided scientific data to the Albertans to justify these unprecedented actions,” the letter reads.

“There are recurring waves of COVID-19 variants moving around the world and we have not yet reached a safe state with a consistently low virus level in our community.”