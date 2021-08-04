MGM Resorts International announces transformational deals with MGM and VICI growth features

LAS VEGAS, August 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (“MGM Resorts” or “Company”) (NYSE: MGM) today announced that it has entered into a final agreement with VICI Properties Inc. (“VICI”) (NYSE: VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”) (NYSE: MGP) where VICI would redeem a majority of MGP operational partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $ 43 per unit, or approx $ 4.4 billion in cash and buy 100% of MGP Class A unpaid shares in a share-by-share transaction.

“In 2016 we started our journey to become an easy asset and this announcement, together with our newly announced Springfield and CityCenter transactions, reflects the culmination of these efforts and a major step forward in simplifying our structure. corporate, “he said Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts. “As a result of these actions, we are well positioned and remain focused on pursuing growth opportunities in our core business, with considerable financial flexibility to continue distributing capital to maximize shareholder value.”

This transaction estimates MGP at $ 17.2 billion, including the VICI assumption for approx $ 5.7 billion of proportional debt. Adapted for the recently announced MGM Springfield transaction, the 17.5x proportionally rated EBITDA means ranks among the most powerful for a gaming real estate transaction to date and is a testament to the Company’s real estate quality and strength. The company as a tenant.

Since the Company formed the MGP in a historic transaction in 2016, the Company and the MGP have successfully executed numerous transactions providing significant cash returns that the Company has used to strengthen its balance sheet, return capital to shareholders, and finance significant investments in significant growth opportunities. Among these investments is the formation of BetMGM, which has now strengthened its position as a leader in the iGaming and sports betting market in the US. These efforts also favorably positioned the company to cope with the unprecedented crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the Company to emerge in a strong position as the economy continues to recover. After giving the effect $ 4.4 billion in cash proceeds from this transaction, as well as Springfield and CityCenter transactions, the Company expects to have $ 11.6 billion of liquidity of internal operations available to enable the realization of its goals to become the leading gaming entertainment company, returning value to shareholders and strengthening its balance sheet.

“The partnership with MGP over the last 5 years has provided considerable value to MGM Resorts as well as other MGP shareholders,” he said. Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of MGP. “We are grateful to the MGP management team for all their efforts to develop MGP in a REIT of the main games, which is evidenced by the 15.9% premium offered by VICI in this transaction, which represents a 149% increase of “MGP assessment since the IPO. We look forward to our new long-term partnership with the great team at VICI.”

“Since our IPO in 2016, the MGP is over $ 7 billion of real estate transactions that enhanced our portfolio of major entertainment assets, including the introduction of innovative transaction structures in the REIT gaming universe, “he said. James Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of MGP. “As a result of our completed and announced transactions, the proportional MGP rental income has nearly doubled $ 550 million at the IPO in approx $ 1.0 billion, our annual dividends per share increased 44%, and our total shareholder return has more than doubled. Following the strategic merger with VICI, MGP shareholders will benefit from the collective strengths of both companies. “

Ed Pitoniak, CEO of VICI Properties, said “We have always admired the exceptional quality of MGP real estate portfolio and we are pleased that this transaction allows MGM to achieve its stated objectives by increasing value for both VICI shareholders and also for MGP. “

As part of the transaction, the existing principal lease will be amended and renewed to provide an initial term of 25 years, with three ten-year renewals and an initial annual lease of $ 860 million, including MGM Springfield pending transaction. This lease will be guaranteed by the Company and will provide the Company with considerable flexibility to manage its operations throughout the leasehold property portfolio.

As part of the deal, MGM Resorts will own approximately 1% of the shares in the VICI operating partnership, valued at approximately $ 370 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the usual closing conditions, regulatory approvals and approval by VICI shareholders.

JP Morgan is acting as the exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global entertainment company S&P 500 with national and international location featuring top-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and retail offers. MGM Resorts creates comprehensive, iconic experiences through its group of Las Vegas-inspired brands. MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most popular resort brands in the industry. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers American sports betting and online games through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER , MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company known as one of the most admired companies of FORTUNE Magazine in the World. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also contact us @MGMResortsIntl active Tweet and Facebook AND Instagram .

Preliminary Statement Statements

The statements in this notice that are not historical facts are future statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Law Reform Act of 1995 and include risks and / or uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public records with the Securities and Exchange Commission. with Value and Exchange. The Company has based future statements on current management expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the expected closing of the transaction and any benefits expected to be received from the transaction, the Company’s anticipated liquidity position and the Company’s ability to execute on its strategic value, including return on shareholder value. These future statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those shown in such future statements include the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions on the markets in which it is located. which the Company operates and competes with other destination travel destinations throughout United States and world, design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks associated with international operations, permits, licenses, funding, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in Company Form-K, Form 10-Q Reports and Form 8-K (including any changes to those reports). In issuing future statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. If the Company updates one or more future statements, it should not be concluded that it will make additional updates in connection with those other future statements.

