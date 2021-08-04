Hamilton School Board Chairs, Primary Teachers’ Union Demand More From Back-to-School Plan-Hamilton

Hamilton Public and Catholic school board chairmen both say they are pleased with a full return to personal tuition for students this fall, but they both also hope that COVID-19 vaccination rates among 12-year-olds up to 17 years old grow up before classes start.

“We are excited to return personal tutoring every day to all students, with distance learning as an option,” wrote Hamilton-Wentworth School Board Chairman (HWDSB) Dawn Danko and HWDSB Director of Education Manny Figueiredo in a joint statement Tuesday.

“We are waiting for more information on extracurricular activities, tracking contracts and other details. We will share a comprehensive COVID-19 update for families in the coming days. ”

Speaking to Global News, Danko said he is optimistic that schools will not need to close this year due to the availability of vaccines for school staff, parents and high school students.

“It’s very easy to have pink glasses now because the numbers have been low … but one of the main factors, one of the main strategies we have against COVID-19 is vaccinations. And seeing the numbers grow in Hamilton and Ontario for adults, but also for our youth, this will be the change, I think, this fall. “

To date, 50 percent of Hamilton teens ages 12 to 17 have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.5 percent have had one dose.

















Ontario will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school staff, students, but seeking to increase testing options: Lecce





Danko said they have asked the Ministry of Education if vaccination clinics in schools could be a possible method of vaccinating more students, but have not yet heard.

Pat Daly, chairman of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), said he would also like those numbers to increase.

“We, for sure, would like to take it much, much higher,” Daly said Tuesday.

“I know that, since I was on call earlier today, that the Minister of Education, the Minister of Health and others are looking at all possibilities in terms of increasing vaccine availability, including hope … in our schools “Whatever it takes to accelerate the vaccination of young people, we support that.”

During a funding announcement Wednesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province is encouraging students to get vaccinated, but will not make vaccination mandatory to attend school.

“Our government has been clear, our prime minister has been clear – we will not mandate the vaccine requirement for schools and staff at this point,” Lecce said. “Our goal is to encourage vaccination at a voluntary level.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s health medical officer, echoed that sentiment during a conference call Tuesday, saying vaccination numbers “are tracking in a very good direction.”

“If there is ever an explosion that needs to be investigated, we will try to find out there [vaccination] the status of individual students or those exposed to understand their risk in that environment. “

The province has also announced an additional $ 25 million to improve ventilation in classrooms and municipal school facilities such as gyms, cafes and libraries.

During Wednesday’s announcement, Lecce said every classroom in schools without mechanical ventilation systems will have an independent HEPA unit when school starts.

He added that every small and high school classroom will have a HEPA unit, regardless of the school ventilation system, as those children will not be required to wear masks.

















Ontario invests $ 25 million in additional funding for school ventilation filters, says Lecce





Jeff Sorensen, president of Hamilton-Wentworth Local Elementary Teachers, said he is concerned that there is not enough time to make sure all classrooms have increased ventilation by September.

“Most of the population that will be unvaccinated will be between five and 12 years old, and we are putting them in these buildings, many of them quite old,” Sorensen said.

“When I was in class – and we were in a fairly new school – our HVAC systems were terrible, always broken. We had a joke that our air conditioning broke down every May and was fixed every October. So no “There is a lot of confidence out there that ventilation systems, the air quality will be as good as it probably suggests it will be.”

Sorensen also said the reopening plan has primary school students mixing groups even more than in the previous school year, which is problematic for students who cannot be vaccinated.

“More children will move more every day. They will be grouped more every day, even assemblies, extracurricular, athletics, music classes … so we will put an added load on these ventilation systems. We certainly want to make sure they are working ahead of time. “

While some US states are reporting an increase in the number of hospitalizations among children as a result of the Delta variant, Canadian pediatric hospitals have told Global News that they are not currently seeing the same increase in hospitalizations or more serious infections in young people. .

Canada’s chief physician said on Tuesday that it appears the fourth wave will be driven by the Delta variant and will be largely prevalent among the unvaccinated, including young people.

















Experts warn that the Delta variant wave will hit unvaccinated children





