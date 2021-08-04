Belarusian dissidents fear the regime will place them in detention camps. He may have already built one



Vilnius, Lithuania

CNN

Three layers of electrified fence. New security cameras. A military guard and a sign that says Entry is forbidden. Window bars and reflective glass, in newly renovated barracks buildings. All empty, except the occasional security officer, deep in the woods of authoritarian Belarus.

These are the indications, according to videos watched by CNN and witness statements, of a possible prison camp for political dissidents, recently built about an hour’s drive from the Belarusian capital Minsk, near the settlement of Novokolosovo. It is located on the site of a Soviet-era missile storage facility, which covers over 200 hectares. It is unclear how much of the site has been updated.

Opposition activists in Belaruss have expressed fears for some time that the authoritarian regime could use raw detention camps if conventional prisons are filled. Concerns are also growing about another wave of beatings and arrests in response to demonstrations marking the August 9th anniversary of the controversial presidential election that sparked the protest movement of recent years. Further unrest could surround a constitutional referendum scheduled for later this year or early 2022.

Franak Viacorka, a senior adviser to Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, saw the footage and told CNN: “It is not surprising that [President Alexander Lukashenko] is trying to build something like a regular prison camp, because a new wave of protests will emerge anyway. It can be driven by his statements, it can be driven by the economic situation. But it will come. He understands this, and he also wants to be more prepared than last year in 2020.

Belarusian dissidents in August 2020 said police held them for several days in a prison camp, temporarily set up by an addiction treatment facility.

In October, a group of activists of former security officers, ByPol, published a recording they claimed had been made by Deputy Interior Minister Mikalay Karpyankou, in which he said relocation prison camps should be built to reform protesters on sharp legs. those. In the census, Karpyankou proposed the construction of a camp from an existing penitentiary in the town of Ivatsevichy.

The Belarusian government condemned the recordings at the time of their publication as false news. The government did not respond to a request for comment on CNN.

CNN has not been able to get inside the facility near Novokolosovo, and there are no signs that the camp is still housing prisoners. A Western intelligence official told CNN the use of the facility as a prison camp was possible, although they had no direct evidence to that effect. Locals in the town of Novokolosovo refer to the facility as a camp. A resident, who said to leave the area by military guards recently when he approached the place, said: My friend Sasha, a builder, told me that they renovated this place. There are three levels of barbed wire, and they are electrified. I was picking mushrooms here when a military man came to me and told me I could not walk there. Two other witnesses also observed military patrols.

Images of the camp emerge after a long weekly crackdown on the remaining independent media within Belarus, and after growing international attention to the crisis within the authoritarian country.

On Sunday, Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya said she had been forced to go to Tokyo airport after criticizing Belarussian Olympic officials on Instagram and that she had to seek the help of Japanese police to prevent her from taking off on a flight to Minsk. She landed in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, where she was offered accommodation and a humanitarian visa.

The National Olympic Committee of Belarus has said she was removed from the Olympic team due to emotional and psychological problems, which she denies.

On Tuesday, fears about the growing diaspora of dissidents in Belarus rose when activist Vitaly Shishov was found dead in a park outside the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, apparently hanging, with scratches on his body. Police are investigating the possibility of suicide or murder.

In May, the country’s regime shamefully diverted a passenger plane to Minsk and arrested dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, in an incident described by some Western leaders as a state-sanctioned abduction.

The protest movement in Belaruss has been significantly reduced due to police brutality, causing many demonstrations to now take the form of a flash mob, filmed and posted online. However, there are signs that activists are adopting new measures of active disruption.

CNN has spoken to activists who say they have taken the step to sabotage railway lines run by the Belarussian government. They sent CNN a series of videos which show them using an established train delay technique without causing damage. CNN is not disclosing the location or nature of the tactic and has not been able to independently confirm the effectiveness of the protest actions.

One of the organizers, who said that their activities have caused trains to slow down to about 20 km per hour (12 mph) in some areas, told CNN: The main purpose is to cause economic damage to the regime, because delays do them to pay large fines.

Many of the railways passing through Belarus transport goods from China to the European Union, which means that frequent delays could have a greater significance across the continent and for international trade, severely hitting the Lukashenko regime in the pocket.