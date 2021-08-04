New public health measures are coming to Quebec, says the prime minister





Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault says his government will announce new public health measures in the coming days due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the province and around the world. The prime minister made the announcement on social media on Wednesday but gave few details about what those measures will be. “As everywhere in the world, the recent increase in the number of cases is worrying,” he said. “Let ‘s be careful.” Legault urged people to get two doses of the vaccine. In Trois-Rivires, Queens, rising cases forced two bars and a restaurant to temporarily close their doors on Tuesday. The city currently has the highest rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants of the province. Quebec averages 14.7 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but is 75 inTrois-Rivires, about 140 miles east of Montreal. With the Director of Public Health, Dr. Arruda.

It is also important to get 2 doses of vaccine. pic.twitter.com/eL3nBJYoxE –@francoislegault The Quebec Institute of Public Health registered 175 new cases Tuesday, the second-highest number of new daily cases reported in more than a month. The province saw its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since last May Sunday, with the number climbing to 1.4 percent. While the number of cases in Quebec remains low compared to the peak of the third wave, Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist at McGill University Health Center, says current trends are troubling as they show “there is still a continuing transmission in the community” Quebec will deliver the final shipment of Pfizer vaccines to health facilities this week, nearly 600,000 doses. Starting next week, doses Quebec will receive will be kept in reserve. The province says there are enough doses to complete the immunization of the eligible population by the end of August. Currently, there are more than two million doses in stock in Quebec. The surplus will eventually be sent back to Ottawa to be redistributed to other countries.

