COVID-19 casual contact pages disappear from NSW Health updates as Delta blast deepens

During the Delta State outbreak, NSW Health sent out regular media announcements detailing new places of concern and posted a list of close and casual contact locations on Twitter.

But on Tuesday evening, the email notification did not list casual contact locations and directed people to the department’s website where they could view “a number of” new sites “linked to confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

An update on Twitter also appeared without the list, sparking questions from the public.

“Unfortunately the list is too long,” NSW Healthtweeted.

But noted that sites were still being updated on the department’s website.

“Because there are so many places, in so many suburbs [the tweet] it simply means everyone should check the website, “the department answered a question.

Aldi Auburn is considered a casual contact point for July 24 and July 26. ( supply )

In a statement, NSW Health said the list of close and casual contact locations would continue to be published on social media and directly on its website, where users can filter results by the most recent update, the exposure date or alphabetical order.

Last Thursday, one of three exposure page updates emailed by NSW Health included five pages of close and casual contact points.

People who are considered close contacts in NSW should be tested for COVID-19 and isolated for 14 days regardless of the result.

Those classified as casual contact should be deleted and isolated until they receive a negative result.

“Given the transmissibility of the Delta COVID-19 type, NSW Health is taking a more cautious approach to classifying sites as close or casual contact locations,” said an NSW Health spokeswoman.

Dr Kerry Chant, the state’s Chief Health Officer, acknowledged that the increase in the number of cases had made it “challenging”, but said the systems had “grown” with an “extraordinary increase”.

“Our priority has been to extract those text messages, and given that someone can be diagnosed and there have been some turning points with lab tests, imagine we come back two days after they got their symptoms,” Dr Chant said. .

“It simply came to our notice then [listed as] five days ago, because if you went for a test, got the test result in 48 hours or 24 hours, then we ask you [to] go back two days [and tell us] where did you go “.

Australian Defense Force personnel are assisting contact trackers and police with compliance checks. ( Supplied: NSW Police )

NSW Health said its tracking teams included at least 550 staff working directly with confirmed COVID-19 cases and contacts.

“There are also more than 400 additional staff helping to increase capacity, in line with previous blasts,” the spokeswoman said.

The department has hired state staff from government agencies and private companies, with up to 30 colleagues in Western Australia, Tasmania and the ACT also assisting with case interviews.

Dr Chant said NSW was dealing with “one of the most challenging times we have ever experienced as a nation”.

“I would ask everyone to do their best,” she said.

The state registered 233 new infections yesterday, and there were two more deaths.

Many of the places of concern are in West Sydney and south-west Sydney, with an Aldi store in Auburn among the latest additions.

In the latest update, two bus routes have been added to the list of places of concern.

Anyone traveling on the 601 bus route from Parramatta Station to Castle Hill on Sunday 25 July between 8:24 and 9:00 am or bus 415 from Burwood Road, Belmore to Parramatta Station on Saturday 24 July between 8.24 am and 9:00 am is considered a close contact and should be tested immediately.

For the full list of exhibition locations, visit the NSW Health website.

