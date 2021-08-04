$ 5,800 bottle of whiskey, a gift from Japan to Pompeo, missing, say US





The State Department is investigating the location of a $ 5,800 bottle of whiskey that the Japanese government gave to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019, according to two people informed about the investigation and a document made public on Wednesday. It was not clear if Mr. Pompeo had ever received the gift, as he was traveling to Saudi Arabia on June 24, 2019, the day Japanese officials handed it to the State Department, according to a department registered Wednesday in the Federal Register documenting gifts that senior U.S. officials took over in 2019. Such officials are often isolated from staff members receiving gifts and messages for them. U.S. officials can hold gifts that are less than $ 390. But if officials want to keep gifts that are above that price, they have to buy them. According to the dossier, the State Department said the bottle was valued at $ 5,800. The department also took the unusual step noting that the location of the whiskey is unknown. Similar files over the past two decades do not mention any similar investigation.

The department is reviewing the matter and has an ongoing investigation, the file said. Mr. Pompeo, through his attorney William A. Burck, said he had no recollection of taking the whiskey bottles and had no knowledge of what happened to him or that there was a department inquiry into his whereabouts. He has no idea what it was about this whiskey bottle, Burck said. Under the Constitution, it is illegal for a U.S. official to accept a gift from a foreign government, and the gifts are considered property of the U.S. government. The founders include the measure to stop foreign governments from gaining undue influence over American officials. Any official caught accepting such gifts could face civil penalties, or conviction if they are still in office. The State Department did not provide further details about the bottle or the investigation. According to two people informed about the matter, the US government was never paid for the bottle and the department has asked its inspector general to determine what happened to her. Trump administration officials routinely dismissed instructions regarding day-to-day government issues such as record keeping and ethics, and documents submitted for gifts were often incomplete. The discovery of lost whiskey bottles is the latest issue that arises in relation to how the State Department operated under Mr. Pompeo, who has discussed with aides the possibility of running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

At Mr. Pompeo’s urging, President Donald J. Trump fired an inspector general who was investigating whether Mr. Pompeo and his wife had misused government resources. The new State Department inspector released a report in April saying Mr. Pompeo had violated ethics when he and his wife asked staff members to do personal tasks such as caring for their dog. Stanley M. Brand, a criminal defense attorney, ethics expert and former senior advocate for the House of Representatives, said that in his four decades of working in Washington, he could not recall a case in which questions had arisen. legitimate if an official had improperly received a gift from a foreign country. Like much of what happened in the Trump era, this stems from a mix of rules and regulations that were previously obscure and rarely invoked, Mr. Brand said. I have been doing ethical things for 40 years and this has never been at the top of the list or on the list of problems. It was unclear what kind of whiskey the Japanese gave to Mr. Pompeo. Most Japanese whiskeys taste similar to those made in Ireland, Scotland or the United States. But prices for old Japanese whiskey have risen dramatically in recent years to thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. The increase has been attributed to the demand for Japanese whiskey, said Stefan van Eycken, author of the 2017 book Whiskey Rising for Japanese whiskey. Demand fell sharply in the 1980s, causing a drop in production but rising again around 2008, increasing the value of Japanese whiskey, especially older varieties. There is a huge demand from collectors with good heels (especially in Asia) who will gladly pay the equivalent of a nice sports car for a single bottle of really old Japanese whiskey, he wrote in an email. Matthew Cullen, Susan C. Beachy AND Kitty Bennett contributed research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/04/us/politics/pompeo-japan-whiskey.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos