Football completes 2021 coaching staff

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Trinity International University football head coach Willie Tillman has announced the hiring of five new assistant trainers on staff, concluding the nine-member training staff before the 2021 season.

“I’m very excited about the staff we have put together,” said coach Tillman, speaking of his new staff. “We have some guys we brought in who really care about our good student-athletes and our very experienced coaches.”

Jackson King – Attack Coordinator / Attack Line / Narrow Conclusions

Jackson King will take on the role of attacking coordinator and coach of the offensive line and close endings for 2021. A native of Tinley Park, Illinois, King attended high school at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox and played on the Celtics football team before graduated in 2011

Jackson attended Saint Xavier University in Chicago and was a member of the Cougars football program for five seasons, reviewing his first year. During his time at SXU, the Cougars finished in the top three places in the conference standings each year with King, making four post-season NAIA appearances with two semifinal appearances and winning the 2011 national championship.

Joe Hagins – Linebackers

In the position of rotating arm coach, Coach Tillman eavesdropped on his former Purdue teammate Joe Hagins to train on the defensive side of the ball. Hailing from Folkstone, Georgia, Hagins has spent the last few years in Canada, coming to Trinity after a three-year stint as a defensive coach at McGill University in Montreal. Hagins also served as assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Waterloo Warriors at Ontario University Athletics (OUA) starting in 2014, after a stay at the Canadian Football Prep Academy.

Coach Hagins brings professional experience to TIU after working in the Canadian Football League (CFL) as a defensive assistant and special teams coach in 2009 with Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who finished second in the CFL Eastern Division and qualified for the Gray Cup Playoffs. Hagins was also a guest coach for the Tigers-Cats in 2006 during training camp.

Hagins played four seasons with Coach Tillman at Purdue from 1993 to 1996 in a variety of positions, including wing-back, safety, running and rebounding, helping him win the Purdue First Athlete of the Year 1993. Coach Hagins will play three seasons after his college career with the Tiger-Cats in the CFL, reaching a total of 71 career games.

Ronald Johnson – Defensive line

On the defensive line, Ronald Johnson joins staff looking to bring his coaching and game experiences to improving TIU defense.

Born in Redford, Michigan, Johnson played four years of college football at Redford Union High School in the Detroit area before playing two seasons on the offensive line at the University of Western Michigan. Johnson transferred to Jacksonville State University in 2013 to end his career, where he graduated in 2015 as a NASM certified trainer.

Ronald would see action on the field as a professional, joining two NFL practice teams in 2015 and 2016 with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers before joining Montreal Alouettes in the CFL in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, Johnson would pass in the National Arena League and Arena Football League, where he would play two seasons with the Jacksonville Sharks and Cleveland Gladiators.

Johnson would begin his career as a home coach in Michigan, first as an offensive line coach at Dearborn Robichaud High School in 2015, then as a defensive coach at Parkway Christian School in 2017. Ronald returned to Redford Union in 2020 to train the defensive line, and manage the football team strength and conditioning program, before jumping into NCAA Division III training at Guilford College in North Carolina. While in Guilford, Johnson served as Quakers game coordinator, facilitating the box in three-four-quarter defense, while also assisting in recruiting, designing games, and crashing blocking surfaces.

Ja’Vonta Trotter – Wide receiver

Native to Florida Ja’Vonta Trotter will take up the task of coaching wide receivers starting this fall. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, Trotter attended Boca Ciega High School, helping his team to an 8-3 record with the All-Pinellas team as a service player, and the All-Suncoast team as a kicker. Trotter was also named the most valuable Pinellas All-Star Football Classic player during his last high school football season.

After high school, Trotter attended Murray State University as a broad receiver for the Racers football program, where he played under then-MSU coach and current TIU coach Willie Tillman . During his senior season in 2011, Trotter led the Racers with 48 receptions for 523 yards and four touches, including a career high 33-yard touchdown against Mississippi Valley State.

Ernst Duplessis – Wide Recipient Assistant

Former TIU wide receiver Ernest (EJ) Duplessis joins Troy staff as assistant coach for wide receivers.

A former TIU player, Duplessis played four seasons for the Trojans from 2005 to 2008. During his senior season, Duplessis led the Trojans in meeting meetings before graduating from Trinity in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. His younger sister Melanie played on the women’s basketball team at TIU and is the program top scorer of all time.

Ernest recently retired from the United States Navy, and currently works as a cyber security analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Trojans will start the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 at Madonna (MI).

Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU football news and updates.

Follow the Trojans online and on social media!

Facebook – Trinity International Athletics

Tweet – @TIU_Futball @TIUTrojans

Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiu_trojans_fb

Snapchat – @TIUtrojans

YouTube – TIU Athletics

Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.