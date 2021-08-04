Russian state television openly mocks and ridicules LGBT athletes – Philadelphia Gay News

Russia is known for state-sponsored homophobia and virulent transphobia. Russian officials and state-controlled media have described LGBT + rights as a Western attempt to overthrow the structure of Russian society and citizenship, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Putin confused homosexuality with pedophilia, saying homosexuals have nothing to fear in Russia as long as they leave their children alone.

Now, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic coverage, Russian state TV has made repeated anti-LGBT comments in response to the participation of openly LGBT athletes. Some of the language and images used by both TV executives and guests have been very offensive, but have been broadcast without comment on Russia’s most popular television networks.

Conversation shows have focused on LGBT athletes at the Olympics, using terms like disgust and perversion.

A spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told the BBC in a statement, Discrimination has absolutely no place in the Olympics.

British gold medalist Tom Daley and Laurel Hubbard, a trans New Zealand weightlifter, were the targets of Rossiya 1.

One of the panelists on the Russian 60 Minute-style program, Alexei Zhuravlyov, who is a member of the Russian parliament, said he was disgusted by homosexuals and transgender people.

We stand against all this noise and perversion, strongly opposed, he said on the show, pointing to the studio screen showing Hubbard. We stand against this disgust, he said. Zhuravlyov also used an offensive Russian word to describe homosexuals, and other offensive languages ​​were used for trans people.

The presenter of the show, Olga Skabeyeva, did not object to the comments, but instead referred to and supported the turn against homosexuals taken from Hungary and Poland.

Russia has been officially banned from Tokyo 2020 after being found guilty of state-sponsored doping. But more than 330 Russian athletes are competing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), without the Russian flag or anthem.

On state television Channel One, Russia’s second-most-watched channel and the official Olympic network, Anatoly Kuzichev, host of the Time Will Tell show, appeared in a wig wearing a wig and mocking Laurel Hubbard. He called trans people psychopaths and suggested they be treated by a psychiatrist.

Another Russian MP, Pyotr Tolstoy from the Kremlin party United Russia, argued in a different episode of the series that the Olympics were trying to sow [a Western] equal rights agenda, additional rights for LGBT, transgender people and other perverts in the Olympic movement.

In a statement to the BBC, the IOC said: “We have been in contact with our broadcasting contracting partner in Russia in order to have clarity on the situation and underline the basic principles of the Olympic Charter and we are following them accordingly.

The IOC also noted its efforts to celebrate the diversity of its athletes, noting its support for Tokyo’s LGBT + gaming hospitality center, Pride House.

We welcome Tokyo 2020 to include diversity and inclusion in the Olympic Games model.

Bill before the Ghanaian parliament decided to penalize advocacy for gay rights

The draft law on the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Gane Family Values, a comprehensive law that could criminalize the country’s LGBT community and its allies, is being debated in Parliament in Accra. The bill has received support in the largely conservative country and has been described as a homophobic dream.

Eight lawmakers are sponsoring the bill, which was introduced in parliament on August 2nd. The bill would impose a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on people who support and protect the rights of same-sex and gay people. Individuals or groups will also not be allowed to provide social or medical support to LGBTQ + persons.

The bill would expand existing Ghanaian laws, making it not only illegal to be part of the LGBT community, but also to advocate for LGBT rights. The law provides for imprisonment of up to five years for Ghanaians who are identified as prodigies, homosexuals, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender, transsexuals, transsexuals or non-bisexuals and their allies. Human rights groups say the law also protects conversion therapy, a harmful and discredited practice that claims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

This bill is a law of homophobic dreams, Danny Bediako from the LGBT group Rightify Ghana told Reuters. The community is shocked at how vast it is. People are even afraid to come out now, and some members say they will leave the country if the bill is passed into law. Even those who want to help us will be afraid.

In Ghana, unnatural bodily knowledge and same-sex relationships have been criminalized since 1960, and Human Rights Watch found that the Ghanaian LGBT + community is often victimized by harassment and physical abuse.

An LGBT support center opened in Accra in February and police raided LGBT + Ghanaian rights offices. Shortly afterwards, the new center was closed due to fears for staff safety after numerous threats and abuses.

Twenty-one gay rights lawyers are now on trial after being arrested in a workshop claiming to protect LGBTQ + rights.

Public noise over the center hastened the bill. Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah pushed for legislation in the interest of public morality. The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, told Parliament in February, “Our laws are clear on such a practice.” Makes it criminal.

Another lawmaker and sponsor of the new bill, Sam George, blamed the US for promoting progressive propaganda.

The draft law has wide support. LGBT rights groups have sought to raise awareness of the dangers of the bill and Direct Ghana and LGBT + Ghana Rights have also sought to raise international awareness to put pressure on Ghana.

As has happened in Hungary and Poland recently. Ghanaian Conservatives have used homophobic rhetoric under the guise of defending so-called family values. This bill could have life or death consequences for LGBT Ghanaians.

Kwasi Prempeh, head of the Center for Democratic Development in Ghana, which advocates for gay rights, told VOA the bill is a distraction.

We are almost in a post-COVID situation and there are many challenges to face, Prempeh said. This is not the distraction we need at this time. And unfortunately, she is attacking us from these crusaders who really will not stop.

Prempeh added that even if the bill is passed, it will be legally challenged. Prempeh said, If he gets the presidential approval, I am almost sure he will be challenged in court.

But opposition lawmaker Sam George, who is leading the effort to pass the bill, said he does not intend to violate individuals’ sexual preferences as long as they do not force it on others.

George said, I do not care what you do within the confines of your room or in the privacy of your own home. But when you want to make it a way of life, when you want to ask the rest of us to accept your perversion and when you want to ask the rest of us to accept your way of life and target our children, then we ‘will not let me do it.

In solidarity with the Ghanaian LGBT + community, the US Embassy in Accra has raised a Flag of Pride.