Morning Post: Vaccination Plan, Medal Strikes, Stolen Belt Payments

Dentists, speech pathologists and pediatricians may be pushed to relieve a tired and burnt labor force from vaccination according to a proposal submitted by the head of the working group of Covid governments. Citing workforce constraints as a major obstacle to Australia’s chances of achieving an 80% vaccination target by the end of the year, Lieutenant General John Frewen suggested that other health workers could help administer vaccines, with students health another ready-made alternative. The Delta variant that is now spreading across Sydney is becoming a youth epidemic, has warned a leading epidemiologist. Prof Greg Dore says a large proportion in their 20s and 30s are being hospitalized during this coronavirus wave due to the higher vaccination rate among older Australians. Meanwhile, aboriginal health organizations have expressed concerns that the lack of data is covering large gaps in vaccination rates in regional communities, and front-line health workers have raised errors with the Australian immunization register.

Australia has collected its 15th gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with Matthew Belcher and William Ryan winning the 470 class mens sailing event. The men’s tracking team won bronze in cycling after a catastrophic crash from New Zealand, with Kareena Lee also taking bronze in the women’s 10km marathon. 800-meter runner Peter Bol agonically approached securing the teams ’first medal on the field and field, only to fall in the final stages.

Members of the stolen bands could receive payments worth $ 378.6 million under a new compensation scheme announced by the Morrison government. Survivors removed from their families as children will receive a one-time payment of $ 75,000, as well as an additional $ 7,000 in healing aid as part of the Gap Closing initiative. The prime minister is expected to announce further funding for the initiative today, including $ 254.4m for aboriginal community-controlled health organizations and an additional $ 160m for childcare and early education.

The average age of Australian women’s mother has increased from 27.1 to 30.8 over the last four decades, with one in four now being born at age 35 and up. The number of babies born to women 35 or more has almost doubled in the last two decades.

NSW governments plan to have 12-year-olds return to classroom teaching by August 16th seems unlikely to continue, with Gladys Berejiklian scoring a remake. The HSC exams scheduled for October will still continue.

Sky News presenter Sharri Markson has called YouTubes the one-week suspension of Sky News Australia, the most extreme cancellation of free speech imaginable. The broadcaster allegedly violated the medical misinformation policy of the Covid platforms.

The hot, dry weather has once again sparked wildfires in California, with a fire in the northern states growing to more than 1,000 square miles, causing the evacuation of an additional 15,000 residents.

The Taliban have targeted the Afghan defense minister with a suicide bomb and a gun attack inside Kabul’s Green Security Zone. The minister was not harmed, but eight others were killed in the attack.

At least 16 people on their way to a wedding in Bangladesh have been killed by lightning. The group was caught in a hurricane shortly after disembarking from a boat. More than 200 people die each year from lightning during the monsoon season in the country.

Previously invisible images of John F Kennedy from 1963 have appeared in Ireland. The president is seen riding in an open sedan car, waving crowds in horrific scenes similar to his assassination months later.

Upon her admission, Angela Christodoulou likes to be busy. Thus, when the four-decade veteran of multiple job fraud and retail store management finally hit a drop, she turned to koalas. For as long as I can remember I have always been friends with animals. As a young child, I would take lizard eggs and hatch them and find penny turtles in various streams around Brisbane. But since finding Napoleon in 2015, the now 57-year-old has started a pastime, rescuing 337 koalas, as well as founding the Queensland Koala Society and planting more than 300 eucalyptus trees at her specialist rehab center.

For the first time in a year, the value of new housing loans in Australia has dropped. So is this the end of the run? Greg Jericho cancels such a conversation. Oh you naive sweet thing. Certainly not! We were talking about the Australian housing market here nothing will stop his madness from continuing! And with investor spending near the record high water level of 2015, house prices look set to continue to rise. In fact, by the end of the year they could be up to 30% above what they were a year ago.

This week the guest curator of the 10 funniest things online is Guardian Australias, Naaman Zhou himself. If you are looking for real magic or to discover the childhood fear of Olivier Girouds, then you have stopped at the right stable.

with data suggesting that only one in four senior care workers have been fully vaccinated, many in the sector have claimed that the government’s plans to spread vaccines were accompanied by shortcomings. In this episode of Full Story, Guardian Australia reporter Chris Knaus explores what went wrong.

When the Boomers take on the USA Team for an Olympic medal it will be a team of players made in Canberra. And from a program launched in 1981 with 21 athletes and no basketball, Australian dominance in Tokyo has long since come, writes Kieran Pender.

England made a scratch start in the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, abusing a strong start to be all out for 183. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the main torturers for India, with 4/46 and 3/28 respectively.

The head of the Covid national working group is developing a Plan B. to target those who are hesitant, Australian write. Lieutenant General John Frewen also said the time for incentives was not now, as Australians are showing up to be vaccinated. Frustrated pharmacists are waiting up to two weeks for delivering vaccines, reports Sydney Morning Herald, with only one in four pharmacists issuing AstraZeneca vaccines due to slow supply. And a unanimous decision by the high court has strengthen business capability to determine contract employment, Financial Review reports, overturning an earlier decision that left the designated employer responsible for $ 39 billion in repayment claims.

National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Linda Reynolds will appear at an inquiry into NDIS independent assessments.

The Grattan Institute will host a webinar entitled Modeling Covid Propagation in a Reopened Australia.

Sequence is a trigonometric sequence reminiscent of Pythagoras. Except that it predates the father of geometry by about 1,000 years. This is the startling discovery of an Australian mathematician, who may have inadvertently challenged much of what we claim to know when examining a 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet.

