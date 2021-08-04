International
Morning Post: Vaccination Plan, Medal Strikes, Stolen Belt Payments |
Goh breakfast. A bold new plan for Australia to achieve its vaccination targets, the gold medal campaign continues in Tokyo, and reward for stolen generations these stories and more in Thursday morning posts.
Dentists, speech pathologists and pediatricians may be pushed to relieve a tired and burnt labor force from vaccination according to a proposal submitted by the head of the working group of Covid governments. Citing workforce constraints as a major obstacle to Australia’s chances of achieving an 80% vaccination target by the end of the year, Lieutenant General John Frewen suggested that other health workers could help administer vaccines, with students health another ready-made alternative. The Delta variant that is now spreading across Sydney is becoming a youth epidemic, has warned a leading epidemiologist. Prof Greg Dore says a large proportion in their 20s and 30s are being hospitalized during this coronavirus wave due to the higher vaccination rate among older Australians. Meanwhile, aboriginal health organizations have expressed concerns that the lack of data is covering large gaps in vaccination rates in regional communities, and front-line health workers have raised errors with the Australian immunization register.
Australia has collected its 15th gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with Matthew Belcher and William Ryan winning the 470 class mens sailing event. The men’s tracking team won bronze in cycling after a catastrophic crash from New Zealand, with Kareena Lee also taking bronze in the women’s 10km marathon. 800-meter runner Peter Bol agonically approached securing the teams ’first medal on the field and field, only to fall in the final stages.
Members of the stolen bands could receive payments worth $ 378.6 million under a new compensation scheme announced by the Morrison government. Survivors removed from their families as children will receive a one-time payment of $ 75,000, as well as an additional $ 7,000 in healing aid as part of the Gap Closing initiative. The prime minister is expected to announce further funding for the initiative today, including $ 254.4m for aboriginal community-controlled health organizations and an additional $ 160m for childcare and early education.
Australia
The average age of Australian women’s mother has increased from 27.1 to 30.8 over the last four decades, with one in four now being born at age 35 and up. The number of babies born to women 35 or more has almost doubled in the last two decades.
NSW governments plan to have 12-year-olds return to classroom teaching by August 16th seems unlikely to continue, with Gladys Berejiklian scoring a remake. The HSC exams scheduled for October will still continue.
Sky News presenter Sharri Markson has called YouTubes the one-week suspension of Sky News Australia, the most extreme cancellation of free speech imaginable. The broadcaster allegedly violated the medical misinformation policy of the Covid platforms.
world
The hot, dry weather has once again sparked wildfires in California, with a fire in the northern states growing to more than 1,000 square miles, causing the evacuation of an additional 15,000 residents.
The Taliban have targeted the Afghan defense minister with a suicide bomb and a gun attack inside Kabul’s Green Security Zone. The minister was not harmed, but eight others were killed in the attack.
At least 16 people on their way to a wedding in Bangladesh have been killed by lightning. The group was caught in a hurricane shortly after disembarking from a boat. More than 200 people die each year from lightning during the monsoon season in the country.
Previously invisible images of John F Kennedy from 1963 have appeared in Ireland. The president is seen riding in an open sedan car, waving crowds in horrific scenes similar to his assassination months later.
Read recommended
Upon her admission, Angela Christodoulou likes to be busy. Thus, when the four-decade veteran of multiple job fraud and retail store management finally hit a drop, she turned to koalas. For as long as I can remember I have always been friends with animals. As a young child, I would take lizard eggs and hatch them and find penny turtles in various streams around Brisbane. But since finding Napoleon in 2015, the now 57-year-old has started a pastime, rescuing 337 koalas, as well as founding the Queensland Koala Society and planting more than 300 eucalyptus trees at her specialist rehab center.
For the first time in a year, the value of new housing loans in Australia has dropped. So is this the end of the run? Greg Jericho cancels such a conversation. Oh you naive sweet thing. Certainly not! We were talking about the Australian housing market here nothing will stop his madness from continuing! And with investor spending near the record high water level of 2015, house prices look set to continue to rise. In fact, by the end of the year they could be up to 30% above what they were a year ago.
This week the guest curator of the 10 funniest things online is Guardian Australias, Naaman Zhou himself. If you are looking for real magic or to discover the childhood fear of Olivier Girouds, then you have stopped at the right stable.
Listen
with data suggesting that only one in four senior care workers have been fully vaccinated, many in the sector have claimed that the government’s plans to spread vaccines were accompanied by shortcomings. In this episode of Full Story, Guardian Australia reporter Chris Knaus explores what went wrong.
Full Story is the daily Guardian Australias news podcast. Sign up for free at Apple podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast app.
sports
When the Boomers take on the USA Team for an Olympic medal it will be a team of players made in Canberra. And from a program launched in 1981 with 21 athletes and no basketball, Australian dominance in Tokyo has long since come, writes Kieran Pender.
England made a scratch start in the first Test against India at Trent Bridge, abusing a strong start to be all out for 183. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the main torturers for India, with 4/46 and 3/28 respectively.
Summary of media
The head of the Covid national working group is developing a Plan B. to target those who are hesitant, Australian write. Lieutenant General John Frewen also said the time for incentives was not now, as Australians are showing up to be vaccinated. Frustrated pharmacists are waiting up to two weeks for delivering vaccines, reports Sydney Morning Herald, with only one in four pharmacists issuing AstraZeneca vaccines due to slow supply. And a unanimous decision by the high court has strengthen business capability to determine contract employment, Financial Review reports, overturning an earlier decision that left the designated employer responsible for $ 39 billion in repayment claims.
It’s coming
National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Linda Reynolds will appear at an inquiry into NDIS independent assessments.
The Grattan Institute will host a webinar entitled Modeling Covid Propagation in a Reopened Australia.
And if you have read it by now
Sequence is a trigonometric sequence reminiscent of Pythagoras. Except that it predates the father of geometry by about 1,000 years. This is the startling discovery of an Australian mathematician, who may have inadvertently challenged much of what we claim to know when examining a 3,700-year-old Babylonian clay tablet.
Register
If you would like to receive Guardian Australia morning mail in your inbox every day of the week, sign up here.
CONTACT
If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/05/morning-mail-vaccination-plan-medal-blitz-stolen-generation-payouts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]