Nova Scotia Elections: Party Leaders Run Over Time to Reach Balanced Budget – Halifax

The Liberal leader of Nova Scotia presented himself as a deficit killer in front of a business audience on Wednesday, contrasting his budget balance goals with the spending plans of his opponent the Progressive Conservative.

The different spending strategies emerged as the two party leaders, along with the provincial NDP leader, answered questions posed by members of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce and debated each other.

“We need to make sure we are living within our means,” Liberal leader Iain Rankin told the business crowd. “The costs proposed by both opposition parties are in the billions – adding to structural deficits that we cannot afford now.”

Conservative leader Tim Houston has unveiled a dedicated platform that envisions $ 553 million in new spending in Year 1 if elected, with about 80 percent of what is spent on health care.

The story goes down the ad

















6:28

Nova Scotia doctors outline key priorities ahead of NS elections





Nova Scotia doctors outline key priorities ahead of NS elections



Houston and NDP leader Gary Burrill told the chamber they planned to cover deficits to address needs in health care, housing and long-term care.

In contrast, Rankin talked about spending targets to ensure the province returns to balanced budgets over the next four years. The Liberal leader insisted that a more prudent approach to spending would help preserve key government services and prevent future tax increases.

“This government has clearly shown that we will keep taxes low,” he said. “When we got back to the (budget) balance sheet four times we reduced taxes for small businesses, we reduced taxes on income tax.”

Read more: Holding NS elections and promises from key party leaders

But Houston said huge spending is needed to address the challenges, especially in the healthcare sector, in which he proposes to invest an additional $ 430 million. “We have to be forward and honest,” he said. “High costs are required to regulate health care after eight years of neglect.”

The story goes down the ad

The Conservative leader said that even with his proposed new spending, his plan will return the provincial book to equilibrium within six years.

Trends Andre De Grasse wins Olympic gold in the 200-meter dash

US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated

Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston poses a question at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce pre-election event in Halifax on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan



Houston highlighted his party’s $ 140 million program that would allow companies to pay lower taxes if they put more money into workers’ wages.

“This is a very specific government policy that will give more money into the hands of those working families who are trying to pay for food, fighting for housing,” he said.

Burrill, meanwhile, said the NDP – which held only five seats in the dissolution of the legislature – said deficit spending was required at a time when the economy was struggling to recover from one of its biggest contractions in recent history.

Read more: What Justin Trudeau Liberals Can Learn From the Nova Scotia Election Campaign

The story goes down the ad

Burrill also said a $ 70 million tax break given to the province’s largest corporations that went into effect shortly before the pandemic effectively prevented the government from helping small businesses in a meaningful way during blockages.

He warned that if the Liberals win the August 17 election, they are likely to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in government spending in order to achieve balanced budgets. The Liberals, Burrill added, balanced budgets during their previous term by cutting a film tax credit and rural economic development programs.

NDP sponsor Gary Burrill raises a question at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce election event in Halifax on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Vaughan



The NDP leader also noted that most jurisdictions in Canada are not planning to return to balanced budgets for the next six to eight years.

Later in the day, the Liberals, who had unveiled campaign boards in separate announcements, released their entire platform, estimating the cost of their pledges at $ 454.7 million over four years, including $ 93.2 million in Year 1.

The story goes down the ad

About $ 127 million is dedicated to health care, $ 77.8 million to skills and job training, and $ 183 million to economic and business initiatives.

Read more: NS elections: Liberals commit only to review weak powers of information tsar

“It is a plan that puts this province on a clear path to recovery from the pandemic,” Rankin told reporters.

The Liberal leader unveiled four new proposals on the platform, including a $ 30 million 10-year funding commitment to the Center for Ocean Venture and Entrepreneurship in Dartmouth, NS, which is committed to researching new technologies for the ocean.

Rankin pledged $ 6 million to the cultural sector, including a $ 3 million “content creation fund” to help grow local talent. The Liberal leader also vowed to create a new cabinet position: minister of digital government, responsible for overseeing initiatives in the digital economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 4, 2021.