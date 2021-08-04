International
The possible assassination of Vitaly Shishov has Belarusian activists living in fear
People were disappearing in silence.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has tortured, imprisoned and killed people for a very long time. What has changed, members of the diaspora say, is that it is happening on an unprecedented scale now and is happening beyond the borders of Belarus.
Immediately after he was a Belarusian Olympic athlete almost kidnapped from Tokyo after criticizing Belarusian officials, a prominent member of the Belarusian diaspora, Vitaly Shishov, was found hanged in Kiev, Ukraine. Local police have opened a murder case.
Belarus TV personalities regularly howl about how traitors must be hanged. And Russian security services have long been known to be active in Ukraine infiltrating the Belarusian diaspora.
The message is clear. Minsk wants people to be afraid and not just in neighboring Kiev or, for that matter, in Tokyo.
The message received from members of the Belarusian diaspora in the United States is that it does not matter where the state is where it can find them. None of them I contacted wanted to talk about how these messages are being spread. What I do know is that people have been hastily deleting their social media profiles. Some have switched to using mailboxes in the hope that it will keep them safe. Others are no longer using their Belarusian surnames online.
Lukashenko has always been a killer. Consider this surreal documentary for Lukashenko’s unbridled lust for poweroriginally shot in 1996.
A number of people involved in the film disappeared on their own. It was widely rumored that the head of a crematorium at a local cemetery spoke to others about the obligation to remove Kol Yury Zacharanka, who spoke with the creators of the documentary. Of course, no one can confirm the husband’s statement as he himself died quickly with violent death.
In 2020, daughter Zacharankas, who now lives in Germany, met one of the men who claims to have executed her father. Your father, we shoot him in the back, as we did [other political opponents of Lukashenko], he said in front of the cameras. He denied having tortured her husband before his death. He said he was a young man just following orders but guilt continues to plague him. There are many people who refuse to believe his story. Zacharanka’s daughter said she trusts him, however, given some of the details about her father he knew.
Strangely enough to consider that for many years, Lukashenko was treated not as a murderous bandit, but a comic figure. Here he is feeding a big carrot to actor Steven Seagal, who acts as a great version of Bugs Bunny for the camera show can not laugh?
Lukashenko is very smart, you see. Long ago, he correctly realized that his popular calling, a kind of earth salt, a terrible attitude, would help cover a number of sins. It worked, of course. Neither Lukashenko himself nor the horrific brutality with which he treated his critics was really taken seriously in Washington and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the man often portrayed as a shocking figure is trying to build a dynastic legacy.
Consider Lukashenko the youngest and most beloved son, Nikolai, otherwise known as Kolya or Kolenka. Lukashenko has been for a long time Nikolai’s cleansing to be his child descendant met Obama when he was only 11 years old. There is no official information about Nikolais’s mother, though reporters say she is likely to be a woman named Irina Abelskayanot the current wife of Lukashenko, whom he had been married to since 1975, who bore him two older sons, and who does not appear in public.
A young man today, Nikolai recently accompanied his father meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a move widely seen as aimed at cementing the 16-year-old’s ultimate success, or at least ensuring his safety. Sources from Belarus, who of course refuse to register, claim that not everything is fine with Lukashenko’s health. This may be one reason why it is increasingly seeking harsh revenge on critics.
What started the latest spiral was the rigged 2020 election, in which his opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, however it seems to have won. Protests erupted after Lukashenko declared victory however Tikhanovskaya was forced to leave the country angry at the dictator.
Since then, Belarus has been in free fall, with torture and kidnappings and other forms of brutal beatings becoming routine. Western powers have opposed the response to what is happening, sanctions do not move the dictator to Minsk. What could possibly move him is to allow his citizens, who are all his hostage now, to flee freely to the European Union. But that requires the kind of iron political will that most leaders just do not seem to have.
However, Lukashenko will not stop on his own. Belarus is a real rogue state, its internal repressions spiraling out from outside along with Putin’s tacit approval. Belarusian dissidents are not safe in Ukraine. They are not safe in Tokyo. They are unlikely to be safe in the Baltic.
Given that Lukashenko loves the spectacle and clearly wants revenge for the fact that he was expelled from the dissidents of the Western community in Western Europe and, perhaps, the United States should also restrain itself. Democratic governments, meanwhile, may want to start becoming more realistic about the threat posed by Europe’s rogue state.
