The US plans to request COVID-19 photographs for foreign travelers





The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring almost all foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, says a White House official.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring almost all foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday. The request would come as part of administrations’ phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign nationals in the country. A timeline has not yet been set, as inter-institutional working groups study how and when to move safely towards resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign nationals entering the country, with a few limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the US The official spoke on condition of anonymity to see the policy evolving. The Biden administration has held in place travel restrictions that have severely restricted international travel to the US, citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-US residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the previous 14 days are barred from entering the US. All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country. The Biden administration has faced pressure to remove some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separate from loved ones under the rules. Many have complained that travel restrictions do not reflect the current situation of the virus especially as case loads in the US are worse than in many of the banned nations.

