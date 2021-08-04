Rihanna becomes a billionaire, the richest female musician in the world





NEW YORK Rihanna, the award-winning artist who topped the charts, just added another title to her repertoire: Billionaire. Forbes Ratings she is now the richest female musician in the world with a fortune of $ 1.7 billion. That makes her second only to Oprah Winfrey for the richest female entertainer in the world. How did she achieve that? It all started with her desire to create a more inclusive ingredient brand. Fenty Beauty, which was launched in 2017, aimed to include products that reflect different colors of women’s skin, especially those with a dark complexion. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: In this image released on October 2, a behind-the-scenes view of Fenty Beauty during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and aired on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Submitted by Amazon Prime Video) It was launched in partnership with French fashion company LVMH in Sephora and UK store Harvey Nichols. LVMH reported that in its first year, Fenty Beauty earned $ 500 million in sales, and Forbes estimated that the company is now worth $ 2.8 billion itself. Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about his return to TV with Mr. Corman

“Makeup is there to play. Easy there to have fun. It should never feel pressured and should never feel like a uniform,” Rihanna said in a quote on the Fenty Beauty website. Since then, she has launched a skin care line, lingerie brand and a high-end fashion sector, all with the aim of creating more inclusive product lines. While all of these brands also contain other partners, Rihanna still owns a significant enough percentage to take nice advantage of their success. Forbes estimates that $ 1.4 billion of her fortune comes from beauty brands alone. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: In this image released on October 2, a behind-the-scenes view of Fenty Beauty during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and aired on October 2, 2020. (Photo by Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Submitted by Amazon Prime Video) Rihanna was able to add profits from her successful beauty brands to her fortunes gained from her music career and acting roles. Comedian Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer

She won 14 Nr. 1 and 31 single-top 10 in US only. Her iconic songs include Diamonds, Umbrella and We Found Love. Rihanna has won nine Grammys during her career, though the singer has not released a new album since “Anti” in 2016. For now, she is continuing to prioritize her beauty and fashion brands. Its Twitter harassed the launch of a Fenty Perfume line, which would bring her full circle to some of her first attacks on beauty products.



