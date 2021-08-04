Alberta Chief Health Officer apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’ at COVID-19

Alberta’s chief health official is apologizing for causing “confusion, fear or anger” after announcing the province’s plan to remove the remaining COVID-19 public health measures.

In a column sent to various media on Wednesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says her words have made some people think she believes COVID-19 is over.

Hinshaw says this was not her intended message.

She told the column that precautionary measures, including isolation requirements, asymptomatic tests and tracking contacts will support all Albertan health by allowing the province to focus on other health threats, opioid deaths and syphilis.

Other ‘evil’ problems

Isolation measures were extremely troubling, she said, and are no longer needed thanks to vaccine protection.

Hinshaw also noted that the threat to the health of children, especially those under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination, is low and should be considered among a number of other risks.

“COVID-19 is a bad problem; experts do not always agree on the exact nature of the problem, much less the best approach. But it is not the only bad problem we are facing together,” she said. .

LOOK | Revival of concern for growing cases, delta variant:

Although Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, this may not be enough to slow the spread of COVID-19 induced by the highly contagious delta variant. 2:34

“In addressing these complex issues, we are best served by trying to understand each other’s perspectives, engaging in respectful dialogue, and continuing to appreciate our approach.”

Close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are no longer reported by contact trackers, nor are they required to be isolated. As of August 16, even infected individuals will not be legally required to be isolated.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have said lifting the restrictions was Hinshaw’s idea and they agreed to her plan. But the move has been criticized by medical experts across the country.

Dr Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician in Calgary and co-founder of the Masks4Canada advocacy group, called Hinshaw’s column an ​​”apology.”

“She is apologizing for the way she communicated, not for the content of the policy. And there are still serious concerns about the policy,” Vipond told CBC News.

Most Albanians want this to end, but this is not the reality. – Dr. Joe Vipond

Vipond said some of Hinshaw’s arguments can be easily shared, as her point that the removal of COVID-19 measures allows the province to better focus on other health concerns.

“If we let things go, we’re going to be dealing with exponential COVID and a big, bad flu season. But if we put in simple measures like mandatory camouflage, we can actually keep both of them away.” he said.

Vipond said Albertans deserve data to help them make informed decisions about their risk.

“It just seems very clear that our chief medical officer wants this to end and wants to claim that there is nothing more to do,” Vipond said.

“I would agree that most Albanians want this to end, but this is not the reality. We are well into the fourth wave. And unless we put some mitigation into this exponential increase, we are expecting a world of injury.”

Active Alberta case numbers, R values ​​and positivity have increased dramatically in recent days, and experts say the virus is now spreading faster in the province than during the third wave.

Doctors require evidence

In an open letter Wednesday, a group of 10 doctors from the Edmonton Area Medical Staff Association said Alberta is going against Canada Health Council, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.

The letter also draws attention to the threats posed by the COVID-19 delta variant and the potential for pediatric and adult intensive care units to be overloaded if Alberta continues with its approach.

The group urges the province to review existing data and provide sound evidence before weakening COVID-19 control measures.

“We are concerned about the rapid speed of these changes and that you have not provided any scientific data to the Albertans to justify these unprecedented actions,” the letter reads.

“There are recurring waves of COVID-19 variants moving around the world and we have not yet reached a safe state with a constant low virus level in our community.”