Belarus Sprinters Defect sheds light on a Leva control dictator





When Belarus Olympic officials came to Kristina Timanovskaya’s room after the sprinter publicly complained about her coaches, the head of the national team made it clear they had an order for her to return home and she came from above. This is because, like many others in Belarus, sport is a family-run business. That family belongs to President Alexander G. Lukashenko, who has ruled with authoritarian rule in the Eastern European country for 27 years. Ms. Timanovskaya refused and deserted in an Olympic scandal reminiscent of the Cold War. On Wednesday, she arrived in Poland, which had offered her and her husband political asylum. Its situation, however, has shed light on an anachronistic dictatorship where no sphere of life can escape politics, and the ruling family increasingly strikes mercilessly at any kind of opposition.

Were it not for the drama, few of those interested in the Olympics would have paid much attention to Belarus, which, unlike the old Soviet Union to which it once belonged, is hardly a major gold medalist. . But the departure has drawn global attention to another of the many ways the Lukashenko family exercises its power: sports. For Mr Lukashenko, sport is a propaganda tool as it is for any dictator in any totalitarian system, said Alexander Opeikin, executive director of the Belarus Sports Solidarity Fund, a group opposed to the government. Lukashenko always perceived the athletes ‘awards, the athletes’ medals at the Olympics, as his medals. But if the use of sport as a propaganda tool has a long history, so do the shameful flaws that have permeated the atmosphere of invincibility carefully cultivated by authoritarian governments. Dozens of Hungarian athletes refused to return home as soon as they arrived in Australia for the 1956 Olympics and learned how the Soviets had invaded their country to suppress a mass uprising against communism. At least four Romanians and one Russian left during the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, along with many others during the 1970s.

Upon her arrival in Tokyo, Ms. Timanovskaya went on Instagram to criticize her country’s Olympic delegation, who had added her to the relay at the last minute without informing her. But if Mr Lukashenko took the criticism personally, it was because his families’ control of the Belaruss sports complex was absolute, recalling Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi dictator who had appointed his son Uday as head of their 1984 Olympic Committee. While Saddam had Uday, Mr Lukashenko has Viktor, his 45-year-old son, who looks like a newer version of his father. An enthusiast motorcyclist, he is often seen in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the helm of Harley Davidson motorcycle parades, in which he joins security officials and key figures in government.

Victor took over the reins of the Belaruss Olympic Committee in February after his father ran it for 27 years. Human rights activists have accused the father and son of being directly involved in the treatment of Ms Timanovskaya in Tokyo. Mr Opeikin said that if Ms Timanovskaya had returned to Belarus, she would probably have been punished. I can argue that with a very high degree of probability that she will be sent to prison, tortured, deprived of sleep and not given food and water, he said in a telephone interview from Vilnius, Lithuania, where he fled after years recent controversial choices.

No presidential vote in Belarus has been judged by international observers as free and fair since 1995. But after last August’s election, 200,000 protesters gathered in Minsk to protest a vote they said was rigged, and Mr. Lukashenko hit hard. Since then, 35,000 people have been arrested. Athletes were not spared. Updated August 4, 2021, 7:39 am ET In August 2020, more than 1,000 athletes, including Olympic medalists, signed an open letter calling for new elections and an end to the torture and ill-treatment of peaceful protesters. (Mrs. Timanovskaya was not one of them.) Sixty of those signatories were removed from the national team, lost their funds, forced to withdraw or physically abused, said Oksana Pokalchuk, executive director of Amnesty International Ukraine, which has documented abuses by Mr Lukashenko’s government against athletes. Some of them were Olympic medalists, such as Alexandra Gerasimena, a swimmer who won a bronze medal in 2016. Today she is the director of the Belarus Sports Solidarity Fund, or BSSF, an organization set up last August to support punished athletes by the regime.

To date, Ms Pokalchuk said, 95 athletes have been banned from participating in peaceful protests, seven have been charged with political offenses and 124 have suffered other forms of repression. These decisions that affect the image of the country, such as the exclusion of Timanovskaya from the Olympic Games, can not be made without the knowledge and approval of Lukashenko, said Ms. Pokalchuk. He tries to keep an eye on everything that can at least reduce his position.

With this in mind, the Belarus Sports Solidarity Fund appealed to the International Olympic Committee, which in November decided that bar Mr Lukashenko, his son Viktor and Dmitry Baskov, another member of the executive board, from attending every Olympic event. It also suspended funding for the Belarussian National Olympic Committee, paying scholarships directly to the athletes themselves. A number of athletic competitions were postponed or relocated from Belarus later, although many organizers cited the Covid-19 pandemic rather than political repression as the reason. But the government saw no criticism that had to be silenced. In April, Belarusian authorities charged Ms. Gerasimenya and Mr. They operate for the purpose of disseminating false information by accusing them of appealing to foreign states and international organizations to take actions aimed at undermining the national security of the Republic of Belarus. The charges, which include damaging the country’s prestige in the international and political arena, carry a potential sentence of five years in prison. The beating of the athletes has had consequences for the Belarusian sport. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Belarusian athletes brought home a gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Some were won by athletes who are now in exile. This year, Belarus has won only one gold and one bronze medal.

This testifies to the fact that the sports system in Belarus is no longer functioning, said Mr. Opeikin. This is because professional staff, because of their criticism of Lukashenko, either left the country or were fired from their posts, and there are now a large number of non-professionals in the sport.

Mr Opeikin said the international scandal surrounding Ms Timanovskaya and the poor results of the teams was likely to have frightened the country’s Olympic officials, who may fear retaliation. Since the resources are not spent for the development of the sport, but for the support of simply loyal athletes, and for the preservation of this showcase, the system is being destroyed in this way now, said Mr. Opeikin. That’s why what happened happened, and now the whole world learned about it. In one recording from their conversation with Mrs. Timanovskaya, both national team coach Yuri Moisevich and deputy director of the Republican Ferry Training Center in Belarus Arthur Shumak, were not bothered by a possible backlash. Mr. Moisevich can be heard saying, as he tries to pressure Ms. Timanovskaya to return home, that he is not afraid for himself, but for the team and the whole situation here. I’m in my 60s, I’m not afraid anymore, but one of these tin soldiers will show up and say: Sir, yes, sir! Waiting for orders! And hell swept the national team so badly that nothing will be left of us. Then you will go down in history and say that it all started with Timanovskaya. It started all this mess, and then they changed leadership to put things right. In a recent TV appearance, President Lukashenko appeared to blame the coaches. This is anger, I’m talking about sports, because we are all sitting, watching the championship, he said. Some countries I will not mention, three to five times smaller than ours, have gold medals. And we are all happy that we reached the final, but here we have to solve it with the coaches. The first fault is the coach. Mr Opeikin asked out loud if the team leadership would also choose not to return to Belarus after the Tokyo Games.

“I know that the Belarusian delegation is now also very scared and I do not rule out that by the end of the games they will also refuse to fly to Belarus,” he said. They understand what can happen to them, that they will be fired or interrogated in prison. They do not rule it out anymore.

