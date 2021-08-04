Ontario Investing in Improving School Air Quality Provides Benefits Beyond Pandemic, Experts Say

In the wake of the Ontario government adding millions of funds to schools to help better air ventilation, experts say the focus should not be on whether the money is enough, but rather that it should be a long-term investment for the future beyond COVID-19.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that $ 25 million will be invested in adding approximately 20,000 high-efficiency granular air filters (HEPAs) to the nearly 50,000 devices currently used in areas such as classrooms, gyms, libraries and other learning spaces without mechanical ventilation.

To date, the government has committed more than $ 600 million to date to improve ventilation in Ontario schools.

Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest grade filters possible and turn on their systems at least two hours before the start of school, and schools without are expected to have independent HEPA filter units in all classrooms.

Jeffrey Siegel, a professor in the Department of Civil and Mineral Engineering at the University of Toronto, told Global News on Wednesday that while filters and improved ventilation systems will help fight COVID-19, schools need more instructions than the government is putting there

“There are a lot of good words in the document, but also not a lot of details, a lot of specifics,” he said. “Every school is a little different, so it should not only have resources … but it should also have information.”

Martin Luymes, VP of Government and Stakeholder Relations for the Canadian Institute of Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning (HRAI), told Global News that HEPA portable units are an “appropriate solution” in situations where classrooms have no air circulation clean, such as older schools where the only form of ventilation would be to open windows.

“You will have a range of schools … for those who are 100 years old … they are environments where a HEPA filter or standalone filter can be a good solution or a partial solution,” Luymes said, adding that schools Should know how to hire professionals – engineers or HVAC Contractors who are familiar with the installation process because it is not a do-it-yourself system.

The two men agreed however that things like HEPA filters are only part of the solution and that they are part of what they said should be a layered approach regarding school safety.

“Any installed measure that includes air movement and air control and filtration are complementary to the measures including distancing, hand washing and all other controls that have been introduced over the past year and a half,” Luymes said.

While Siegel argued that there are things like camouflage that are an even more important “layer” than filters.

















“We need a lot of different layers between an infected individual and an intact one, so of course things like filters are a good layer … but there are other things that are probably even more important – masks are a “Fantastic layer to reduce transmission, physical distancing. And I do not mean just to keep people a little bit apart, but to look at the whole picture of how students and staff move around the school,” he said. move between classes and fitness classes where breathing becomes more intense.

For Siegel, another possible shortcoming in the plan is where resources are being targeted, saying they should go where they will benefit most – in areas of society where health inequalities are exposed to pandemics.

“It would make more sense to invest resources in those schools, to help correct this inequality.”

Siegel also noted looking beyond the $ 25 million announced Wednesday and focusing on how improving ventilation systems in all schools contributes to the future success and health of students beyond COVID.

If the HEPA filter is the right size for the deployed location — meaning it produces enough fresh air for the space — then Spiegel said “absolutely” there will be a reduction in COVID-19 risk.

















However, Siegel said regardless of whether the filter helps reduce the transmission of infectious diseases, improving air quality comes with a long list of other long-term benefits for staff, but also students, in particular.

“In a school, those benefits are things like improving performance on standardized tests, better cognitive performance, lower absenteeism for students, lowering the frequency and severity of asthma … none of those things are for discussion, they are well established in science, “Siegel said.

“The way I look at it as the worst outcome is a pretty good result and I think we will also do something about the risk of infectious diseases,” he continued.

“We always focus on cost and I understand, there’s a lot of economic pressure right now and $ 25 million is a big number no matter how you break it down, but the other side of it is why we don’t even look at the benefits – reduce the shortfalls. “Avoiding the costs of health care – that’s why they do it – the benefits far outweigh the investment.”

–With files by Gabby Rodrigues and Sean O’Shea

