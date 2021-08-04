International
USAID chief concerned over ‘dehumanizing rhetoric’ in Ethiopia amid war in Tigray region
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 4 (Reuters) – The head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said Wednesday during a visit to Ethiopia that she had raised concerns about “dehumanizing rhetoric” with authorities amid the Tigray war. north of the country Region.
Samantha Power’s visit to the country and neighboring Sudan this week follows warnings from the administration of US President Joe Biden of punitive measures against the Ethiopian government if aid fails to reach the Tigray region. Read more
At a press conference in the capital Addis Ababa, Power did not specify whether one side in the nearly nine-month war in Tigray was responsible for rescue aid that did not reach those in need. But she said obstruction from all sides was hampering efforts.
She reiterated U.S. concerns over rhetoric imposed by unidentified Ethiopian parties in a conflict marked by reports of ethnic cleansing and other atrocities.
“Inhuman rhetoric intensifies tensions and can historically accompany ethnically motivated atrocities,” she said, adding that she had given that message at a meeting with the country’s Minister of Peace.
It was not immediately possible to contact Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds’s spokeswoman for comment.
Citing several ethnic Tigers who said they had been released, Reuters reported last month that Ethiopian police had arrested hundreds of ethnic Tigers in the capital since federal government forces lost control of the Tigray region’s capital in June. Read more
The Ethiopian government has denied targeting the Tigrayans as an ethnic group, saying their fight is with the ruling party that controls the region.
Fighting erupted in November between federal troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls Tigray.
Thousands of people have died in fighting, about two million people have been displaced.
The government declared victory three weeks later when it took regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF continued to fight. In late June, he recaptured Mekelle and has since reclaimed most of Tigray.
Ethiopian troops withdrew from most of Tigray when the TPLF retook Mekelle. The central government declared a unilateral ceasefire on what it said were humanitarian bases.
But in recent weeks fighting has spread from Tigray to two neighboring regions, Amhara and Afar, forcing some 250,000 people to flee and threatening a further destabilization of Africa’s second most populous nation.
Dr Fanta Mandefro, vice president of the Amhara region, told Reuters on Wednesday that more than 200,000 people had been displaced since Tigrayan forces entered the Amhara last month and the international community had done little to help.
“People really suffer without any help, babies are born in the rain, mothers are born in the rain is beyond imagination, people’s suffering,” he said.
“The US is watching with greater alarm than a conflict that started in Tigray is now starting to spread,” Power said.
Her visit comes amid growing international concern about the prospect of mass starvation in Tigray. The United Nations says more than 5 million people in the region – more than 90% of the population – are in urgent need of food aid.
The UN also says Tigray needs 100 trucks of food every day to prevent mass starvation. Read more
Power said a relatively small number of aid trucks had arrived so far in Tigray, meeting only 10% of the need there.
The Ethiopian government denies blocking food aid and has blamed Tigrayan forces for blocking shipments. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said publicly in June “there is no famine in Tigray”. At the time, Power wrote on Twitter that his statement “is false.”
Power is the author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on the response of American foreign policy to genocide. She is also a former US ambassador to the United Nations during the Barack Obama administration.
She is known for her candid public statements that support US views on human rights and atrocities abroad.
Proximity to hunger. It is not a crisis; is a disaster, Power posted on Twitter in June.
Power was scheduled to meet with Ethiopia’s national security adviser and had asked to meet with Abiy, USAID said prior to her trip. On Wednesday evening, she said she had not met Abiy.
Additional Reporting by Katharine Houreld in Nairobi, Written by Maggie Fick, Edited by Chris Reese, William Maclean
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/usaid-chief-concerned-by-dehumanising-rhetoric-ethiopia-amid-war-tigray-region-2021-08-04/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]