USAID chief concerned over ‘dehumanizing rhetoric’ in Ethiopia amid war in Tigray region

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 4 (Reuters) – The head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said Wednesday during a visit to Ethiopia that she had raised concerns about “dehumanizing rhetoric” with authorities amid the Tigray war. north of the country Region.

Samantha Power’s visit to the country and neighboring Sudan this week follows warnings from the administration of US President Joe Biden of punitive measures against the Ethiopian government if aid fails to reach the Tigray region. Read more

At a press conference in the capital Addis Ababa, Power did not specify whether one side in the nearly nine-month war in Tigray was responsible for rescue aid that did not reach those in need. But she said obstruction from all sides was hampering efforts.

She reiterated U.S. concerns over rhetoric imposed by unidentified Ethiopian parties in a conflict marked by reports of ethnic cleansing and other atrocities.

“Inhuman rhetoric intensifies tensions and can historically accompany ethnically motivated atrocities,” she said, adding that she had given that message at a meeting with the country’s Minister of Peace.

It was not immediately possible to contact Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds’s spokeswoman for comment.

Citing several ethnic Tigers who said they had been released, Reuters reported last month that Ethiopian police had arrested hundreds of ethnic Tigers in the capital since federal government forces lost control of the Tigray region’s capital in June. Read more

The Ethiopian government has denied targeting the Tigrayans as an ethnic group, saying their fight is with the ruling party that controls the region.

Fighting erupted in November between federal troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party that controls Tigray.

Thousands of people have died in fighting, about two million people have been displaced.

The government declared victory three weeks later when it took regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF continued to fight. In late June, he recaptured Mekelle and has since reclaimed most of Tigray.

Ethiopian troops withdrew from most of Tigray when the TPLF retook Mekelle. The central government declared a unilateral ceasefire on what it said were humanitarian bases.

But in recent weeks fighting has spread from Tigray to two neighboring regions, Amhara and Afar, forcing some 250,000 people to flee and threatening a further destabilization of Africa’s second most populous nation.

Dr Fanta Mandefro, vice president of the Amhara region, told Reuters on Wednesday that more than 200,000 people had been displaced since Tigrayan forces entered the Amhara last month and the international community had done little to help.

“People really suffer without any help, babies are born in the rain, mothers are born in the rain is beyond imagination, people’s suffering,” he said.

“The US is watching with greater alarm than a conflict that started in Tigray is now starting to spread,” Power said.

Her visit comes amid growing international concern about the prospect of mass starvation in Tigray. The United Nations says more than 5 million people in the region – more than 90% of the population – are in urgent need of food aid.

The UN also says Tigray needs 100 trucks of food every day to prevent mass starvation. Read more

Power said a relatively small number of aid trucks had arrived so far in Tigray, meeting only 10% of the need there.

The Ethiopian government denies blocking food aid and has blamed Tigrayan forces for blocking shipments. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said publicly in June “there is no famine in Tigray”. At the time, Power wrote on Twitter that his statement “is false.”

Power is the author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on the response of American foreign policy to genocide. She is also a former US ambassador to the United Nations during the Barack Obama administration.

She is known for her candid public statements that support US views on human rights and atrocities abroad.

Proximity to hunger. It is not a crisis; is a disaster, Power posted on Twitter in June.

Power was scheduled to meet with Ethiopia’s national security adviser and had asked to meet with Abiy, USAID said prior to her trip. On Wednesday evening, she said she had not met Abiy.

