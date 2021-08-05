A year after the bombing in Beirut, the Lebanese diaspora in Canada is demanding accountability

A year after a massive blast in Beirut killed 214 people, devastated much of the city and plunged the Lebanese economy into despair, Lebanese Canadians are urging Ottawa to redirect its financial aid away from the Lebanese government as they seek an investigation. complete on the explosion.

On August 4, 2020, a fire in the Port of Beirut sealed a pile of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for six years in a warehouse, without proper security measures, after being confiscated by Lebanese authorities from an abandoned ship.

It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. Two Canadians, including the athletic girl, were among those killed.

Documents have shown since then that high-ranking officials were warned several times about the danger, but did not act.

An investigation so far has failed to determine who ordered the shipment of the chemicals and why officials ignored those warnings.

Julnar Doueik, who moved from Beirut to Vancouver just weeks before the blast, says he had little or no responsibility, making it impossible to move on.

“Our wound is still open, our emotional and psychological wounds are as painful as they were a year ago, but we are also very angry because justice is nowhere to be found in Lebanon. The political class that is the cause of the explosion in Beirut, “because of criminal negligence, they are still hindering the investigation,” she said.

“Many lives were lost. An entire city was destroyed. Canadian life was also lost during this explosion and we have no answer.”

People in Beirut hold pictures of some of the victims of the blast in the city’s port district, during a march on Wednesday as Lebanon marks the anniversary of the blast. (Mohamed Azakir / Reuters)

Doueikis also called Meghterbin Mejtemii part of the United Diaspora Network a group based in 35 cities around the world including Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, seeking to support Lebanon from outside.

The group calls on the Canadian government to provide technical assistance in the investigation, suspend humanitarian aid to the Lebanese government and, instead, divert funds to civil society groups.

Over the past year, Canada has provided about $ 50 million in first-rate recovery efforts, humanitarian aid, and long-term city reconstruction.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday that Canada continues to call for a full and transparent investigation.

“We continue to stand firm with the Lebanese people and are ready to support them further. Canada will continue to reiterate that Lebanese leaders must act now to form a government that can and will begin the reforms for which the country there is so much need, “Garneausaid said in a statement.

The economic crisis is deepening

Since the explosion, Lebanon has plunged further into economic crisis as it struggled to rebuild, leading to a devastating currency collapse, hyperinflation and widespread shortages.

Doueik says the United Diaspora Network is raising funds to send supplies, including life-saving medicines, to suitcases of people traveling back to Lebanon.

“We are trying here to mobilize the Lebanese community in Canada. We need to mobilize our energy to support people at home,” she said.

“We get phone calls every day from our families at home, from friends, about how difficult it is to get basic supplies. Mothers can not find milk for their babies. The sick can not find medicine. There is a lack of electricity and heartbroken.

A vigil for the victims of the blast will be held at UBC Robson Square in downtown Vancouver at 6pm PT on Wednesday.