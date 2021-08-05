Since they can not be inside, fans are finding the Olympic spirit outside the venuesExBulletin

International
Outside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, a small model of Olympic rings stood last year. But just last week people started lining up to take pictures.
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
When Tokyo residents talk about the Olympics, their feelings usually include a complicated version of it. Cases of coronavirus are on the rise. There are scattered protests. But at the same time, Team Japan is scoring a record number of gold medals – 21 as of today. So with no fans allowed indoors, NPR’s Leila Fadel reports on where people are finding the spirit of the Games.
LEILA FADEL, BYLINE: Beyond the mostly empty National Stadium walls, where field athletes are breaking world records, a line meanders above the Olympic Museum and below the block. People shade themselves from the scorching sun with umbrellas in a chorus of cicadas.
UNDENSED PERSON: One, two, three.
FADEL: They want a picture with the statue of the Olympic rings. It is one of the few places where the fact that Tokyo is hosting the Games is in full swing. Matsuo Kazumi is a fan of judo. She and her husband, Kamboj Gulashan, both love swimming.
MATSUO KAZUMI: I want to watch swimming, but I just watch TV (laughs).
FADEL: How long have you been waiting?
KAMBOJ GULASHAN: I do not know (laughs).
FADEL: Yes, 10 minutes, half an hour?
GULASHAN: Yes, maybe, maybe, maybe. Maybe more than?
FADEL: A long time.
They are back for the photo they did not take when they came here to see what they could see outside the opening ceremony.
It was beautiful?
GULASHAN: Yes, it was good, but it’s better to be inside, really (laughs).
FADEL: How long do you think you will wait?
GULASHAN: Maybe an hour (laughter)?
FADEL: Nearby, Shiro Nagai stands with his daughter Lin and his wife Hitoma watching this crowd taking pictures in the rings. For more than a year, he passed by and saw no one.
SHIRO NAGAI: I was driving around this place as a native. And the Olympic shops are there, and we didn’t even bother to stop (laughs). But now, we are here just to photograph a host of (laughs) crowds.
FADEL: The Japanese Olympians are doing well, and they’ve seen it on TV. So he stopped to show the rings to his 8-year-old daughter.
NAGAI: I think it’s a good experience for him to watch the Olympics. And, you know, I’ll probably never see the Tokyo Olympics again. So you know, it’s – we have to do it.
FADEL: And while the only place where visible crowds gather – and when I say crowds, there are probably less than 200 people – is outside this stadium, the focal point of these Games. Some fan instigators also appear elsewhere.
HANNAH LEMMER: We are only supporting athletes, enjoying the last night of gymnastics.
FADEL: This is Hannah Lemmer, a native of Colorado, standing in the corner outside the gym. She has been in Tokyo for 11 years. A Japanese and American flags are unfurled in front of her. Tonight is when American gymnast Simone Biles made her triumphant return to the Games. When the Olympics were delayed, Lemmer says she saw this place and the others sat empty.
LEMMER: It was very sad to see this sitting here, you know, for over a year not used. And while there is a lot of depressing news happening, this is the reality. It is really fun to see athletes come out and do their best.
FADEL: She has been in this corner with her partner every night gym. And every night, they encounter Takayo Inagaki and his 6-year-old daughter Ali.
TAKAYO INAGAKI: Yes, every day.
FADEL: Oh, really?
INAGAKI: Because she calls me there, I want to go there (laughs).
FADEL: She has recently started doing gymnastics, and her father says she is obsessed. Ali draws new colorful posters for each visit. Tonight is a Japanese flag with a picture of a gold medal in honor of Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto. It is said …
INAGAKI: We celebrate the gold medal.
FADEL: The four people in this corner share stories about the tickets they can’t use, the athletes they want. Exciting is exciting, they say, but bitter. The games will be over. People will go home. And the rise of the coronavirus is likely to continue, with more than 4,100 positive people in town today.
Leila Fadel, NPR News, Tokyo.
(SOUNDBITE OF KONG BLUUSE, “FIRESTARTER”)
Copyright © 2021 NPR.
NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
