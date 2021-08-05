Ontario education minister says more money for ventilation, HEPA filters come from first day of school

Ontario’s education minister has announced that another $ 25 million will go to improving ventilation in schools with additional high-efficiency particle independent air filters (HEPA) as children return to private tutoring this mid-fall. of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephen Lecce said the investment will add approximately 20,000 new HEPA units to the nearly 50,000 devices currently used in areas such as classrooms, gyms, libraries and other learning spaces without mechanical ventilation.

The government has committed more than $ 600 million to date to improve ventilation in Ontario schools, Lecce said.

For schools with mechanical ventilation systems, which is about 70 percent of schools in Ontario, Lecce said boards are expected to maintain them regularly using top-class filters, change filters more often, and use them. those two hours before and two hours after school

















When asked by a reporter if Lecce would “guarantee” that school boards were given enough money and time to get mechanical ventilation or a HEPA unit in each classroom, Lecce confirmed it would be.

“The new net component would be in the HEPA units and yes our commitment is to have those units within those schools, in those classrooms, within the first day of September,” he said.

“We have certainly provided funding … We are now at $ 600 million in air ventilation improvements being provided to schools across Ontario. This is a considerable influx of funds. ”

Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board, the provincial government advisory group on pandemic issues, said when it comes to school-based measures that stand-alone HEPA filter units should be used in places where mechanical ventilation and improvements HVAC aging systems was difficult to achieve.

HEPA filter units will also be in place for small and elderly kindergarten classes, with or without mechanical ventilation, as these students will not wear masks in the classroom based on the latest school plan.

“There is another layer of protection that recognizes that our young students in this province will not be required to wear masks,” Lecce said.

Because of the pandemic, government officials said $ 1.6 billion in temporary resources would be made available for the next school year to ensure a safe reopening.

“With the work we have done, I am confident that we will keep students and staff safe in our schools as we reopen for the 2021-22 school year,” Lecce said.

















Martin Luymes, VP of Government and Stakeholder Relations for the Canadian Institute of Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning (HRAI), told Global News that HEPA portable units are an “appropriate solution” in situations where classrooms have no air circulation clean, such as older schools where the only form of ventilation would be to open windows.

“You will have a number of schools … for those who are 100 years old … they are environments where a HEPA filter or standalone filter can be a good solution or a partial solution,” Luymes said.

However, he went on to say that ventilation improvements are only part of the solution and run in parallel with other public health measures introduced during the pandemic.

















“Any installed measure that includes air movement and air control and filtration are complementary to the measures including distancing, hand washing and all other controls that have been introduced over the past year and a half,” Luymes said.

“There is no HVAC system that will solve the problem. It really is just a matter of what is the right solution in the context of the building you are dealing with and everything that is built will be different,” he said.

“Almost every building, every school in the province can certainly be improved in some way … but what that solution is depends on the context.”

–With files by Jessica Patton

