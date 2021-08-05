‘Damage already done’: Pallister apology not enough for indigenous leaders





WINNIPEG – On Tuesday a public health update, Prime Minister Brian Pallister was asked about comments he made in July after protesters tore down two statues at the Legislature grounds during a protest over the deaths of indigenous children in residential schools. Pallister suggested that settlers came here to build and not to destroy things. I apologize, Pallister said. I feel terribly for the misunderstanding I caused with my comments. Many indigenous leaders said his comments were revisionist, and below played the harmful effects of colonialism. The head of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, Jerry Daniels, does not think the prime minister offered much apology. “We do not think Pallister has the ability or ability, and I’m not sure the people in his cabinet have the ability to move towards reconciliation,” Daniels said. Daniels wants to see Pallister resign. In a statement to CTV News, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okinakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in part: For weeks, local leaders have been calling for his resignation and an apology from Prime Minister Brian Pallister in response to false statements he made about intentions behind residential schools. I’m not sure yesterday’s supposed forgiveness goes far enough. The damage has already been done and the Prime Minister continues to make it clear that he is not interested in advancing reconciliation. Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere was also in hot water last month when he tried to defend targets behind residential schools, now saying they were part of the genocide. We must move forward by acknowledging how deeply wrong some of the decisions made by our past leaders were, and we must acknowledge the impact that those decisions had, Lagimodiere said. Daniels was pleased with the new ministerial prospect. We were very happy to see that his tongue had shifted to recognize the genocide that had taken place in Manitoba, Daniels said. Daniels would like to see the same change in the language and actions of the Pallisters moving forward. Pallister said his initial comments were intended to unite the Manitobans, and he hoped for forgiveness and understanding as they moved forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/the-damage-has-already-been-done-pallister-s-apology-not-enough-for-indigenous-leaders-1.5534982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos