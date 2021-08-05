COVID-19: 1 new death as Saskatchewan adds 60 infections





For the first time in more than a week, Saskatchewan saw a new COVID-19-related death. According to the provincial government panel on Wednesday, there were 60 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in Saskatchewan to 50,181. The seven-day average of daily new infections rose to 50 from 48 on Tuesday. Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders react to new CFL COVID-19 policy In the updated data, cases of Delta variants increased to 688 from 631. Previous report. Of the 12,366 disturbance variants (VOCs), 8,198 have ancestry identified by sequencing of the entire genome. Active COVID-19 cases have increased and are now 483 in Saskatchewan. Provincial hospitals are currently providing care to 56 patients with COVID-19: 44 receiving hospital care and 12 are in intensive care units. The story goes down the ad The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen to 49,119 after 26 other cures. Read more: More Canadians Think COVID-19 Will Get Worse as Delta Version Spreads: Poll According to the dashboard, 1,377 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. So far, 966,800 tests have been performed in the province. A total of 1,418,959 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.















1:33

Homeless people still face pandemic challenges: Saskatoon Tribal Council





Homeless people still face pandemic challenges: Saskatoon Tribal Council

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities. To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

