Kingston’s parents react to Ontario’s plan at school – Kingston
Kingston City Park sees a lot of activity, and even more so on a sunny and wet day. However scenes like these will become less common as the school approaches. The provincial government says students can return to school for full-time personal tuition, five days a week.
A local parent who was in the park wants to see the kids back in class.
“I think kids need to go back to school. It’s been a whole year of lost education, lost socialization – kids need it, they need it to grow,” says Johna Widmann.
Bill Halleran, a grandfather who was in the park says “they will be back, the main thing. Of course there will be some hiccups – you just have to practice patience and kindness and all the other things – show the way to the little one.”
Another mother who was in the park with her child says “I’m excited that the schools will be open and I’m excited for my son to start small kindergarten.”
Brooke MacKinnon is not just a mother – she is also an elementary school teacher. She is happy that personal learning is back in the pocket.
“Much better than being online – that’s for sure. “I think socially and academically – I mean as a teacher, no matter how hard you try, you just can’t get the same amount of content online,” says MacKinnon.
MacKinnon says some teachers also agree with him, saying some students are more at risk than others.
“And I found and I know that some other teachers did – they are the most vulnerable students who – those most vulnerable students who were not online or who did not learn so well online and it is always as painful as a teacher when they are even more disadvantaged so I think it would be really great to get back to class at that level. Says MacKinnon.
“Children need structure to grow and they are not getting it now. “Parents are trying to educate them themselves – some parents have to work, they can’t go online and help their children – they have to be in class,” says Wildmann.
The province announced that COVID vaccinations will no longer be mandatory for students or staff – it is also injecting millions into schools to improve ventilation. Local MPP of Kingston and Islands, says Ian Arthur
“I think we should put the kids in school, I don’t think the question is that much if it makes sense to get the kids back to school – of course there is – the real question is how to get them back to school. safe and in a way where they will not withdraw from it at any moment. “
Whether these efforts will be enough to avoid more school closures remains to be seen.
