Victoria Covid Update: Early Blocking Considered After Registration of Eight New Cases | Victoria

The Victorian government is considering sending the state into a sixth blockade following a new coronavirus outbreak in the western suburbs of Melbourne.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said meetings would be held Thursday afternoon to determine if another blockade was needed. He said the priority of governments is to avoid what is happening in Sydney.

Six new cases were reported Thursday, including three mysterious cases: a woman living in Hobsons Bay and working at Al-Taqwa College, a large school in Truganina that was the center of a major explosion last year; her partner; and a man in his 20s living in Maribyrnong.

Two other relatives of the Hobsons Bay couple have also tested positive and will be included in Friday’s issues.

Andrews said he was very worried. He said public health officials had met Thursday morning and there would be a series of meetings in the afternoon after the test results came out.

“I have no announcement to make at the moment,” he told reporters outside parliament shortly before noon.

But what I can say is that the priority of governments is to avoid what is happening in Sydney. We want to do everything we can to avoid out-of-control cases such as in Sydney, and we send our best wishes to everyone in Sydney.

Asked if he was considering an immediate three-day shutdown, as some media reports have suggested, Andrews said: “We consider all the issues and when I have announcements to make I will do them.

Up to 3,000 people have already been instructed to isolate themselves, including all 2,494 students and staff at Al-Taqwa College, as well as their family members and family contacts. The female and male partner partners in their 20s from Maribyrnong are also being tested and told to isolate themselves.

Three hundred of those students had close contact with the Hobsons Bay teacher and their test scores will take precedence.

Some teachers and students from the college who attended a school-based testing clinic on Thursday were also offered the Pfizer vaccine under a pilot program.

More than 15 exposure sites have already been listed, with Health Minister Martin Foley saying many more sites would be listed Thursday afternoon after the end-of-contact interviews are completed. Two other schools, the Australian International Academy and Ilim College, have voluntarily closed to students and told students and staff to be tested after a day of sports with Al-Taqwa College.

We would imagine given our understanding of the school community, as well as other exposure sites that are coming online, we would quickly go through 5-10,000 close primary and secondary contacts within a few hours, if not days, he said. Foley.

Foley told reporters that the public health team was considering all the evidence and material as it comes in handy.

Genomic testing of three mysterious cases was taking place on Thursday. Foley said authorities were acting on the assumption it was the Delta type.

He praised the Al-Taqwa school community, which was at the center of the largest groups in Victoria last year.

I want to congratulate the school because we know that this school has gone through this process in the past and we have learned and engaged in many ways and have been exemplary in support and systems [they have in place], he said.

Dr Mukesh Haikerwal, a local Altona North based physician who was heavily involved in community support until the 2020 outbreak, said the Hobsons Bay community was already in a better position to start this outbreak because unlike past, state and federation health departments and local council were working together and in collaboration with local health providers.