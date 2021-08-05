International
Australia promises $ 1 billion to tackle the treatment of indigenous people
The Australian government pledged $ 1 billion on Thursday to address what is called indigenous disadvantage, including compensating thousands of mixed-race children who were taken from their families over decades.
The approximately $ 350 million that will be used to compensate for the so-called Stolen Belts by 2026 is the most expensive component of the package aimed at raising Indigenous living standards in Australia.
Compensation of up to $ 70,000 in a large sum plus up to $ 4,800 for expenses such as psychological counseling will only be available to children of mixed races who have been under the direct control of the federal government in the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory and Jervis Bay Territory.
Most members of the Stolen Generations had been under the control of the state government when they were separated from their indigenous mothers under decades of assimilation policies that ended in the 1970s.
Recognition of harm caused by the removal of children
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the compensation was a recognition of the damage caused by the forced removal of children from families.
“This is a required step in recognizing the link between healing, dignity and the health and well-being of members of the Stolen Generations, their families and their communities,” Morrison told Parliament.
“To say officially not only that we are very sorry for what happened, but that we will take responsibility for it,” Morrison added.
Pat Turner, the Nordic-based chief executive of the National Aboriginal Community-Controlled National Health Organization, welcomed the compensation, which was recommended in 1997 by a government investigation into the Stolen Belts.
“A lot of our people have passed, including my mother, so it’s a sad day for those who have passed, but it’s a good day for those who have survived,” Turner told Australian Broadcasting Corp. Turner’s mother, Emma Turner was taken from her mother in the 1920s and they did not reunite until the 1970s.
“It will never replace growing up with family; you can never replace it,” she said. “I hope this will give relief to the survivors of the stolen generations.”
Indigenous Australians make up three per cent of the population and have poorer health, lower levels of education and shorter life expectancy than other ethnic groups. Indigenous adults make up two per cent of the Australian population and 27 per cent of the prison population.
The goal of equality within a generation
A center-left Labor Party government launched the ambitious Gap Closing initiative in 2008 aimed at achieving equality for indigenous Australians in health and longevity within a generation.
But Morrison’s conservative government last year scrapped the 12-year schedule, saying the policy had failed.
Morrison said among the most significant achievements of Australia’s pandemic response were that COVID-19 was held outside of Outback indigenous communities and that no indigenous Australian had died from the coronavirus.
