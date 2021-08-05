State Clears Taiwan’s First Arms Sale by Administrator Biden – Defense Breach Defense Breach





WASHINGTON: The State Department allowed Taiwan today to buy about $ 750 million in obituaries and equipment related to the first major Foreign Military Sales case in Taiwan approved by the Biden administration. The state also approved the sale of RAM Block 2 Tactical missiles and technical support for Aegis-class destroyers to Japan, which would be combined for a potential price of $ 195.5 million. Arrangements, posted on Website of the Security Cooperation Agency, are not final. FMS cases declared like these have been approved by the executive branch and now Congress has to weigh or do nothing; if Hill does not object, the quantities and dollar values ​​in the deal may change during negotiations with the industry. The headline of the three announced sales is the Taiwan package, which is technically an agreement between the US and Taipei’s Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, or TECRO. The deal would cover 40 155mm M109A6 Medium-Force Howitzer Systems, along with “20 M992A2 field artillery ammunition support vehicles, an advanced tactical artillery data system, five M88A2 Hercules vehicles, five Mry Chrysl machine guns. Mount .50 “and connect devices. “This proposed sale serves the national, economic and security interests of the United States by supporting recipients in ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain a credible defense capability. The proposed sale will help improve “It will help maintain political stability, military, economic balance and progress in the region,” the DSCA said in a statement. “This proposed sale of the M109A6 SPH will contribute to the modernization of Howitzer self-propelled engine receivers, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats.” China is almost certain to harshly criticize the deal, as does Taiwan for acquisitions and American companies who would actually sell weapons. In this case, they would be primarily BAE Systems. While this is the Biden administration’s first deal in Taiwan, it is not the largest deal for TECRO in the last calendar year. The Trump administration released six FMS packages for Taiwan between October and December 2020, including a $ 2.37 billion deal for Harpoon Coast Guard Systems. In all, the Trump administration cleared 20 FMS cases for Taiwan, with an estimated cumulative price of nearly $ 18.3 billion.

