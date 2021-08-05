Manitoba Minister Says Residential Schools Aimed to Eliminate Indigenous People – Winnipeg





A Manitoba cabinet minister who, three weeks ago, defended some of the goals behind residential schools said Wednesday that the schools were part of a genocide under a plan by former Prime Minister Sir John A. Macdonald. “It was not just a cultural genocide. “They were not just trying to erase the culture,” said Alan Lagimodiere. “Sir John A. … his plan was to eliminate indigenous people from Canada, and that to me is genocide.” Lagimodiere was promoted to the cabinet of the progressive conservative government last month and was sworn in as minister of autochthonous reconciliation and northern relations. He replaces Eileen Clarke, who resigned after Prime Minister Brian Pallister made controversial remarks about Canadian history denounced by

Indigenous leaders. Within an hour of being appointed to the cabinet post, while answering questions from reporters, Lagimodiere defended some of the goals behind residential schools. He said people at the time thought they were doing the right thing and schools were originally intended to teach skills to indigenous children. The story goes down the ad READ MORE: Manitoba opposition leader faces new indigenous minister over residential school remarks Lagimodiere, who is Metis, apologized in full the next day and has been visiting First Nations communities recently on what he called a “listening and learning journey”. Trends Canada wins silver in first ever women’s canoe race at the Tokyo Olympics

Are you thinking of traveling? Mixed COVID-19 vaccines are not accepted here The head of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs said he was not insured. Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said it was difficult to say whether Lagimodiere’s excuses for using the word “genocide” were sincere or whether the minister was trying to overcome the reactions provoked by his original reactions. “Essentially, these statements he is making today are definitely a reaction and a realization of the ignorant and misinformed comments he made before,” Dumas said. “I’m glad he’m getting a proper historical education.” But Dumas said it may not be enough for many indigenous leaders who have refused to meet with the minister since his original remarks. RELATED: Manitoba starts looking for designers for statue of Chief Peguis The distinction between cultural genocide and genocide is back in focus this year. While the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report for 2015 said Canada was involved in cultural genocide against Indigenous people, the 2019 report from the national investigation into missing and murdered indigenous women used the term genocide. The story goes down the ad Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in 2019 and again this year that he accepts that finding. In June, New Democratic Party member Leah Gazan, who represents the Winnipeg Center, failed to get unanimous approval for a motion for the House of Commons to recognize residential school policy as genocide. © 2021 Canadian Press

