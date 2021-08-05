International
Parents and educators in London react to Ontario-London personal learning plan
The Ontario governments’ back-to-school plan is receiving mixed responses from parents and educators as they receive a brief overview of how schools will reopen in five weeks.
On Wednesday, the province unveiled its plan for a return to personal classes for September.
The plan which has elements of the previous school plan from last year requires a full return to personal learning five days a week with the option to change or switch to distance learning in the event of an increase in COVID-19 cases again.
The plan calls for grouping among primary school students and for masks to be worn for all classes while inside a building with them it is not mandatory with physical distance to the place outside.
The new plan would also see the return of extracurriculars such as sports and clubs.
The Ontario government issues guidelines for the return of personal classes to provincial schools
However, Craig Smith, president of the Thames Valley Elementary Teachers Federation, is unsure of the new plan, saying the classroom will still be crowded, making distancing difficult.
The quote plan on the quote they announced today looks extremely similar to the plan announced last year, except it has been released, so I think the starting point is a multi-hole plan through which you can pass a truck.
The bulk of the announcement was $ 25 million to update school ventilation and purchase more HEPA filters, but Smith is not convinced the changes will be made in most schools.
It does not matter if it can be done on time, if it can be done at all, school boards were under similar directions last year, Smith said.
Any extra money really is not extra, they have made a massive cut in education and dropped small points to make it look like they are investing when they are not.
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said today that every classroom in schools without mechanical ventilation systems will have an independent HEPA unit when students return to the classroom and that $ 24 million will be used to purchase 20,000 more HEPA filters, which will be sufficient for each class.
Lecce said about 70 percent of schools in the province have mechanical ventilation and almost all are using top-class filters and replacing them more often with the 50,000 filters already circulating in schools without proper ventilation.
Raised to the challenge: Teachers in London, students reflect on the end of the COVID-19 school year
Smith asks how the province will test air in schools as no set plan was outlined in the notice.
For London parents like Rachel Palmer, the recent announcement was a welcome move.
I feel safe and I feel like the government is working with the parents instead of being against them this time.
Palmer has two children, an eight-year-old boy going to 3rd grade and a 12-year-old girl in seventh grade.
Her daughter had first been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, and will be fully vaccinated in September, while her son is too young to receive the vaccine.
Palmer said last year was really difficult for both of her children, especially her son who has ADHD.
We encouraged him well to learn, but there were many occasions when we just closed his Chromebook and said we were done for that day.
She said it was also difficult for her daughter who attended the lesson but did not want to turn on her camera.
Palmer said she is happy people will still wear masks and seeing the plan, she has no worries.
This virus will not go away soon – it is something we have to live with and we have to start living so we have to learn to adapt our lives to the virus, Palmer said.
Calls are rising for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines to health workers. Here is what we know
Other parents like Kate Smith are less confident in the plan, which she says was similar to years past.
I’m sorry for my belly, she said.
Parents need to ask a lot of questions, I think maybe pandemic fatigue has reached many of us, but we have a right to know that our children are safe and have a right to know what is going on in schools.
Smith, whose son is going to 4th grade said she is concerned the plan is no different from last year where she had problems with her son’s safety at school.
Bus drivers were not disguised, parents were not disguised, children were coming out of schools unmasked, so it made it difficult.
Smiths’s son attends a first French language program and she said the last two school years were tough, but she is not sure she will turn it into a class within five weeks.
I do not have another locked inside me.
I have already lost a job just because of staying home (to learn online) and I do not want to lose what I have, so I am trying to figure out how to be good at work while the kids are at school, not sure what is going on, she said.
With files from Nick Westoll and the Canadian Press
